Have you ever seen something in the news that made you say, “Somebody should look into that”?

Do you ever wonder what happens to all the tax money that is collected by the County and our cities?

If you have an interest in doing something that is positive for our community and satisfying to you, then volunteering for the Nevada County Civil Grand Jury may be your answer!

The Jury is currently seeking volunteers for the 2023-2024 Jury who are interested in working to improve their local government and save taxpayer dollars.

The Civil Grand Jury is made up of 19 County residents who have lived here at least one year, are at least 18 years old, and are a US citizen not holding a public elected office. Picked by the Superior Court, the Jury term is 12 months from July 1st to June 30th each year. And due to the interesting topics the Jury investigates, time flies by.

You will work with a cross-section of citizens in our County representing a wide range of backgrounds and experiences. Though their life experiences vary widely, what they have in common is a curiosity about how our government works, a desire to be responsive to complaints from our citizens, and an ability to collectively make our County function better.

The “voice” of the Grand Jury is the reports published during the Jury year. Through these reports, the Jury tells the public what they have learned regarding public agencies, special districts, and citizen complaints that they believe the public should know about. Everything else about the Jury proceedings is secret, including who the Jury spoke with and what was discussed.

Working with a group of inquisitive jurors is stimulating and meeting the leaders of our communities is both interesting and enlightening.

If this sounds like something you might be interested in go to grandjury@nccourt.net for more information, Jury reports, and the application form or call 530-265-1730.