The conservation easement for this property was donated to Placer Land Trust by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) through partnership with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) Land Conservation Commitment Program and the Pacific Forest and Watershed Lands Stewardship Council to guarantee the land is protected forever from subdivision and development. The Conservation Easement protects the property as open space scenery, wildlife habitat, recreation land, and as a landscape for learning about sustainable forest management.

Learning from the Land

The property is one of 11 forests – and the first in the Placer County region – owned and managed by CAL FIRE as a “living laboratory” for learning how to better care for our forests for multiple public benefits, including:

forest health

wood products and timber production

public recreation

watershed protection

wildlife protection and habitat restoration

climate adaptation strategies related to wildfire

For more information about Demonstration State Forests, click here.

The project helps meet global, federal, and State goals to protect natural and working lands as nature-based solutions to climate change and expand public access to natural areas. To do its part locally, Placer Land Trust is working with willing landowners to protect at least 25,000 acres in Placer County by 2030.

Wildlife & Scenery

The property is part of the headwaters of the Bear River, which contributes to the high quality of drinking water in Placer County. Much of the property contains Sierran mixed conifer forests and mixed conifer-hardwood forests and mixed-chaparral. The forest also provides habitat for a diverse range wildlife, from large mammals (bear, deer, coyote) to reptiles, amphibians, fish, birds and insects. The property provides scenic value as it protects the hillsides and views from adjacent and nearby public roadways including Interstate 80.

Recreation

In addition to quiet enjoyment and study of nature, active recreation allowed in the forest includes fishing, hiking, picnicking, hunting, sightseeing, birdwatching and the enjoyment and study of nature.

Partnership

The property was formerly owned by Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E). Through PG&E’s Land Conservation Commitment in partnership with the Pacific Forest and Watershed Lands Stewardship Council, the property has been transferred to CAL FIRE. Funding to ensure the property’s permanent protection was provided to Placer Land Trust by the Stewardship Council.

CAL FIRE’s Demonstration State Forests are managed for multiple-use objectives, and public recreation is a priority. The land will be stewarded under a Forest Management Plan to be approved by the Board of Forestry and Fire Protection; CAL FIRE Sacramento Resource Management will be managing the property. CAL FIRE retains the right to build forest and fire management structures on less than 1% of the 1,200-acre property, such as a fire station, fire lookouts, or barracks for fire/forestry personnel working in the area. Placer Land Trust holds the conservation easement that permanently prohibits subdivision and limits development.