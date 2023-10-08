NEVADA CITY, CA – Bear River Recreation and Park District announces a new General Manager, Miranda Brown, and a ribbon-cutting celebration for its newly renovated Gary D. Clarke Field.

Miranda Brown was appointed as General Manager on July 25 after serving as a board member for one year. “We are excited to welcome Miranda Brown to our team. She has many years of professional recreation and aquatics experience as well as ten years of educational experience working for Nevada Joint Union High School District. These qualities make her a great fit for the position, and we look forward to her leadership,” said BRRPD Board Chair Debbie Juric. Miranda replaces Ed Downs, who has stepped down to dedicate more time to other pursuits.

In her new full-time position, Brown leads a dedicated team of staff and volunteers who provide a wide range of recreational programming for youth and adults in southern Nevada County. BRRPD is also responsible for the management of BRRPD properties, including Cascade Crossing and the Bear River Disc Golf Field, and Gary D. Clarke Field at Magnolia Sports Complex.

Gary D. Clarke Field was built and dedicated in 2011, named in honor of one of the first board members of the Bear River Recreation & Park District. Clarke was instrumental in forming the special district in 1994 and known as a true visionary. Today, the field welcomes hundreds of teams and thousands of individual users who enjoy recreational leagues and activities year- round. The field recently underwent a renovation, with a new turf that will provide additional uses and recreational opportunities for the community. This project was made possible with funding provided through Nevada County’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation for Community & Economic Resiliency and the Prop 68 State of California Parks and Water Bond. In total, the project received $277,952 in grant support.

“We are thrilled that we were able to renovate the field with the support of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors and County Staff. It was a collaborative effort, and we’d like to recognize all those who helped make it possible,” said Brown.

Members of the public are invited to attend the ribbon cutting event on Wednesday, October 11, at 4:30 p.m. at the Gary D. Clarke Field, 11350 Magnolia Rd, Grass Valley. Official remarks will begin at 4:45 p.m. with light food and refreshments provided.

“Not only is this a win for Bear River Recreation and Park District, but this is also a win for recreation in southern Nevada County. We want the public to become familiar with and celebrate the recreational assets and activities that Bear River Recreation and Park District continues to develop and offer. The District is working hard to provide users with a variety of facilities, programs, and service offerings,” said District 2 Supervisor and Board Chair Ed Scofield.

To learn more about the event and Bear River Recreation & Park District, visit www.brrpd.org

To receive notifications on county recreation news, visit www.nevadacountyca.gov/recreation