Join Bear Yuba Land Trust (BYLT) for the 9th Annual Celebration of Trails Month! Trail users of all ages and abilities are invited to join us as we explore our local trails! This year’s month-long event includes the first ever Summer Star Hike Challenge where folks will use their eagle-eye to spot stars along the trails and a chance to win raffle prizes (preregistration required); Art in Nature installations with site-specific artworks created by local artists; and a kick-off Happy Hour with Three Forks Bakery & Brewery Co. featuring their limited release Happy Hiker Hefeweizen. Because it isn’t a celebration without a party, the Celebration of Trails Month culminates on June 24 with a FREE Street Party along Commercial Street in downtown Nevada City, with live music from Moody Cat, awards, raffles, and more!
First Annual Summer Star Hike Challenge
A fundraiser for Bear Yuba Land Trust
Pre-registration required
June 1 -21, 2023
Hike for the stars and support local trails with BYLT’s first ever Summer Star Hike Challenge! With 15 stars hidden along 12 local trails, this is a great opportunity for the whole family to get out to their favorite trails or discover something new. Registered participants receive a “Star Map” to guide their hikes to as many star locations as possible, with many chances to win exciting prizes. Pre-registration for this event is required: registration is $25 per person, $15 for participants under 18. All proceeds from the Star Hike Challenge support the programs and mission of Bear Yuba Land Trust.
Cheers To Local Trails Happy Hour: A National Trails Day Celebration
Three Forks Bakery & Brewery Co. in Downtown Nevada City
Saturday, June 3, 2023; 4-6pm
Toast local trails at Bear Yuba Land Trust’s National Trails Day happy hour on Saturday, June 3, with a no host bar at Three Forks Bakery & Brewery Co. The event will feature Three Forks’ limited-release, Happy Hiker Hefeweizen, available for purchase during the event and throughout the entire month of June. For every pint purchased, Three Forks will donate $1 back to local trails!
Art In Nature Installations
BYLT proudly presents site-specific works by local artists Andres Amador and Mekdela Maskal, on view throughout the month of June at Hirschman Trail and Cascade Canal respectively.
“Still Here” installation with artist Andres Amador
Hirschman Trail
June 1, 2023, 10am-2pm; on view through summer’s end
The community is invited to witness the creative process of landscape artist Andres Amador first hand during the install of his work “Still Here” at Hirschman Trail. A continuation of a collaboration between Andres and C.H.I.R.P., for whom he has created several clay paintings in natural settings of Nisenan basket patterns, “Still Here” draws further on the theme of endurance of the Nisenan, who are still present in the community despite the genocide they faced. The created artwork will be on view on Hirschman trail throughout the summer.
Prayer Flags by Mekdela Maskal
Cascade Trail
June 1, 2023 through summer’s end
The installation by Mekdela Maskal features naturally dyed celebration/prayer flags strung bough to bough along Cascade Trail. Of her work, Maskal says, “Prayer is a collaboration with the more than human world. Prayer will evolve with sun time, wind and moisture, celebrating the elements and beings at work creating a balanced ecosystem. Prayer beckons us to pause in awe. Prayer is a mirror of the life that endlessly grows and dies around us, inviting us to reflect on our own transient nature and what we leave behind.”
Celebration of Trails Street Party
Commercial Street, Downtown Nevada City
Saturday, June 24, 2023, 4-8pm
Join Bear Yuba Land Trust when they take over Commercial Street in Downtown Nevada City for a blowout street party! This FREE event features local band Moody Cat performing live in front of Crazy Horse, booths staffed by local recreation partners, family activities, and more! Winners of the Summer Star Hike Challenge will be announced, and prizes won.
Celebration of Trails Sponsors & Partners
Sponsors:
AJA Video Systems
The Onyx
Telestream
Three Forks Bakery & Brewery Co.
Weiss Landscaping
Yuba Water Agency
Partners:
Klean Kanteen
The National Exchange Hotel
Peak Design
Reel Anglers Fly Shop
REI
Trkac
You Bet! Bicycle Sales and Service
Special thanks to Neighborhood Center of the Arts (NCA) for creating the beautiful star art for our challenge.
When: June 1 – 30, 2023
Where: Trails across Nevada County and one trail in Yuba County
Happy Hour: June 3, 2023, 4pm-6pm; Three Forks Bakery & Brewery Co., Nevada City
Street Party: June 24, 2023, 4pm-8pm; Commercial Street, Nevada City
More Info: bylt.org/events; info@bylt.org; 530-272-5994 x208
About Bear Yuba Land Trust
Bear Yuba Land Trust (BYLT) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, community-supported organization that works to promote voluntary conservation of the region’s natural, historical and agricultural legacy. BYLT is dedicated to protecting and defending the natural and working lands of the Bear and Yuba River watersheds and empowering healthy, resilient communities through nature access and education.
Visit bylt.org to learn more and to make a donation to the organization.