Join Bear Yuba Land Trust (BYLT) for the 9th Annual Celebration of Trails Month! Trail users of all ages and abilities are invited to join us as we explore our local trails! This year’s month-long event includes the first ever Summer Star Hike Challenge where folks will use their eagle-eye to spot stars along the trails and a chance to win raffle prizes (preregistration required); Art in Nature installations with site-specific artworks created by local artists; and a kick-off Happy Hour with Three Forks Bakery & Brewery Co. featuring their limited release Happy Hiker Hefeweizen. Because it isn’t a celebration without a party, the Celebration of Trails Month culminates on June 24 with a FREE Street Party along Commercial Street in downtown Nevada City, with live music from Moody Cat, awards, raffles, and more!

First Annual Summer Star Hike Challenge

A fundraiser for Bear Yuba Land Trust

Pre-registration required

June 1 -21, 2023

Hike for the stars and support local trails with BYLT’s first ever Summer Star Hike Challenge! With 15 stars hidden along 12 local trails, this is a great opportunity for the whole family to get out to their favorite trails or discover something new. Registered participants receive a “Star Map” to guide their hikes to as many star locations as possible, with many chances to win exciting prizes. Pre-registration for this event is required: registration is $25 per person, $15 for participants under 18. All proceeds from the Star Hike Challenge support the programs and mission of Bear Yuba Land Trust.

Cheers To Local Trails Happy Hour: A National Trails Day Celebration

Three Forks Bakery & Brewery Co. in Downtown Nevada City

Saturday, June 3, 2023; 4-6pm

Toast local trails at Bear Yuba Land Trust’s National Trails Day happy hour on Saturday, June 3, with a no host bar at Three Forks Bakery & Brewery Co. The event will feature Three Forks’ limited-release, Happy Hiker Hefeweizen, available for purchase during the event and throughout the entire month of June. For every pint purchased, Three Forks will donate $1 back to local trails!

Art In Nature Installations

BYLT proudly presents site-specific works by local artists Andres Amador and Mekdela Maskal, on view throughout the month of June at Hirschman Trail and Cascade Canal respectively.

“Still Here” installation with artist Andres Amador

Hirschman Trail

June 1, 2023, 10am-2pm; on view through summer’s end

The community is invited to witness the creative process of landscape artist Andres Amador first hand during the install of his work “Still Here” at Hirschman Trail. A continuation of a collaboration between Andres and C.H.I.R.P., for whom he has created several clay paintings in natural settings of Nisenan basket patterns, “Still Here” draws further on the theme of endurance of the Nisenan, who are still present in the community despite the genocide they faced. The created artwork will be on view on Hirschman trail throughout the summer.

Prayer Flags by Mekdela Maskal

Cascade Trail

June 1, 2023 through summer’s end

The installation by Mekdela Maskal features naturally dyed celebration/prayer flags strung bough to bough along Cascade Trail. Of her work, Maskal says, “Prayer is a collaboration with the more than human world. Prayer will evolve with sun time, wind and moisture, celebrating the elements and beings at work creating a balanced ecosystem. Prayer beckons us to pause in awe. Prayer is a mirror of the life that endlessly grows and dies around us, inviting us to reflect on our own transient nature and what we leave behind.”

Celebration of Trails Street Party

Commercial Street, Downtown Nevada City

Saturday, June 24, 2023, 4-8pm

Join Bear Yuba Land Trust when they take over Commercial Street in Downtown Nevada City for a blowout street party! This FREE event features local band Moody Cat performing live in front of Crazy Horse, booths staffed by local recreation partners, family activities, and more! Winners of the Summer Star Hike Challenge will be announced, and prizes won.

Celebration of Trails Sponsors & Partners

Sponsors:

AJA Video Systems

The Onyx

Telestream

Three Forks Bakery & Brewery Co.

Weiss Landscaping

Yuba Water Agency

Partners:

Klean Kanteen

The National Exchange Hotel

Peak Design

Reel Anglers Fly Shop

REI

Trkac

You Bet! Bicycle Sales and Service



Special thanks to Neighborhood Center of the Arts (NCA) for creating the beautiful star art for our challenge.

When: June 1 – 30, 2023

Where: Trails across Nevada County and one trail in Yuba County

Happy Hour: June 3, 2023, 4pm-6pm; Three Forks Bakery & Brewery Co., Nevada City

Street Party: June 24, 2023, 4pm-8pm; Commercial Street, Nevada City

More Info: bylt.org/events; info@bylt.org; 530-272-5994 x208

About Bear Yuba Land Trust

Bear Yuba Land Trust protects and defends the working and natural lands in the Bear and Yuba River watersheds and empowers a healthy, resilient community through nature access and education.

Bear Yuba Land Trust (BYLT) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, community-supported organization that works to promote voluntary conservation of the region’s natural, historical and agricultural legacy. BYLT is dedicated to protecting and defending the natural and working lands of the Bear and Yuba River watersheds and empowering healthy, resilient communities through nature access and education.

Visit bylt.org to learn more and to make a donation to the organization.