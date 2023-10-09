Beth Duncan Group Jazz on Oct. 14

Beth Duncan and her exceptional sextet are poised to grace the stage of the Nevada Theatre on Saturday, October 14 presented by the Sierra Jazz Society and Paul Emery Presents. Sharing the limelight alongside Beth are her longtime musical compadres pianist Joe Gilman, guitarist Steve Homan and reed player Mike McMullen. Rounding out this stellar ensemble are bassist Alex Reiff and drummer Jeff Minnieweather.

This will be a evening of great jazz standards including the music of Cole Porter, Duke Ellington and Gershwin. Sprinkled within the classics will be originals from gifted composers Martine Tabilio and Bill Cantos, adding a touch of novelty to an evening steeped in tradition.

Duncan applies her warm, robust contralto voice to a collection of finely crafted tunes on her long-awaited third album, I’m All Yours. Duncan’s first recording, Orange Colored Sky, established Beth as one of Northern California’s leading jazz vocalists. Her 2012 follow-up Comes the Fall debuted on national radio at #26 right below Diana Krall, brought her international recognition and won an Independent Music Award. More than her beautiful voice, Beth’s vocal interpretations maintain a strong undercurrent of love for life and the joyful celebration of her art.

Joe Gilman teaches music at American River College and Sacramento State University in Sacramento and the Brubeck Institute in Stockton, California. From 2005–2012, Gilman was music director of the Brubeck Institute and artist in residence from 2012–2014. In 2006, Gilman became a regular accompanist to jazz vibraphonist Bobby Hutcherson, and has since toured the Blue Note jazz clubs in Japan, Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola and Birdland in New York, Jazz Alley and The Triple Door in Seattle, Yoshi’s in Oakland and San Francisco, the Jazz Bakery in Los Angeles, and jazz festivals such as Estoria (Portugal) Pescara and Umbria (Italy), Jazz Baltica (Germany), Sedona (Arizona), and Boston.