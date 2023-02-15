EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Bureau of Land Management Central California Resource Advisory Council will meet virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, from 1 to 5 p.m. The public is welcome to participate but must register in advance.

Edwards Crossing near the South Yuba Campground. Photo: BLM

The council will be briefed on a business plan for the South Yuba Campground near Nevada City. The BLM is seeking feedback on the proposed plan that includes fee increases to enhance infrastructure and amenities. The Resource Advisory Council will also receive updates from the BLM Central California District and field offices.

“We are looking forward to discussing this recreation business plan and sharing project updates from throughout the district,” said Central Coast District Manager Chris Heppe. “By getting involved in these efforts, we can help shape the future management of our public lands.”

The public can register in advance at: https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_HcEjkLJbQIKTSfRjU30Bmg.

Registrants will receive a link and phone number to join the meeting. The public will be given an opportunity to address the Resource Advisory Council during the meeting. Time for individual public comments may be limited due to the number of persons wishing to speak. Written statements to address the council may also be sent prior to the meeting to the BLM Central California District Office, Attention: RAC meeting comments, 5152 Hillsdale Circle, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762.

The 12-member council advises the Secretary of the Interior, through the BLM, on a variety of planning and management issues associated with BLM-managed public lands in central California. The BLM maintains 38 chartered advisory committees throughout the West. Each citizen-based council consists of members from diverse interests in local communities, who assist in the development of committee recommendations by sharing their unique perspectives.

To learn more about the Central California Resource Advisory Council and view the final agenda, visit https://go.usa.gov/xHrUx. Please contact us for reasonable accommodations to participate. For specific questions, please contact BLM Central California District Public Affairs Officer Philip Oviatt at poviatt@blm.gov or 661-432-4252.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.