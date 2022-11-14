The Bureau of Land Management Mother Lode Field Office is seeking public input on a draft business plan to expand amenity fees for recreation and services at the South Yuba Campground in Nevada County. The BLM has prepared this plan recognizing that nature and recreational opportunities on public lands are essential to the health, well-being and prosperity of every family and community in America. Public comments on the plan are welcome through December 10, 2022 and will be used to shape the final business plan for the South Yuba Campground. Please visit the project website at https://tinyurl.com/uh92tw65.

“We are looking forward to hearing from the public and our partners as we seek ways to improve recreational opportunities at the South Yuba Campground,” said Mother Lode Field Manager Elizabeth Meyer-Shields. “By getting involved in this planning effort, we all can help shape the future management of this campground.”

The South Yuba Campground provides amenities including tent and trailer spaces, refuse containers, toilet facilities, reasonable visitor protection, food storage, potable water and simple devices for containing a campfire. Fee increases, from $5 per night to $15 per night, are being proposed to better meet the expenses of the recreation program including maintenance and operations to prevent resource damage and provide better visitor services.

The South Yuba Wild & Scenic River Recreation Area and National Trail is located approximately 10 miles northeast of Nevada City, California and is administered by the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, and the California Department of Parks and Recreation. This 15-mile trail is open to hiking, horseback riding, trail running and mountain biking. The trail is closed to motorized vehicles. The South Yuba Trail takes hikers, mountain bikers, and horseback riders through historic foothill river canyons and visitors can expect to see evidence of California’s rich gold rush history. To learn more about the recreation area, visit online at https://www.blm.gov/visit/south-yuba-recreation-area.

Comments may be submitted electronically to BLM_CA_Web_ML@blm.gov, or mail to the BLM Mother Lode Field Office, Attn: South Yuba Campground Business Plan Proposal, 5152 Hillsdale Circle, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762. Contact the Mother Lode Field Office at 916-941-3101 with any questions.