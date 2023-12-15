Nevada City – Today, after a two-day Special Meeting, which included public comment, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to deny Rise Grass Valley’s Petition for Recognition of Vested Rights to conduct mining operations at the Idaho Maryland Mine. The Board found that the Petition failed to provide sufficient evidence to support the finding of a vested right and that, further, any mining operations had been abandoned. Therefore, neither Rise Grass Valley nor any other party has a vested right to mine the subject property.

Next Steps

If Rise Grass Valley wishes to continue to pursue a conditional use permit, a Board of Supervisors public hearing will be scheduled no sooner than February 2024 to consider Rise Grass Valley’s previous application for a conditional use permit to open the mine. The Planning Commission recommended in May 2023 that Supervisors deny the permit.

Where to Learn More

Watch the recorded Board of Supervisors Special Meeting for December 13 and December 14 online via Nevada County’s YouTube Channel.

All documents pertaining to the Petition for Vested Rights Public Hearing are available for public review at Petition for Vested Rights Board of Supervisor Staff Report webpage.

Interested residents are encouraged to subscribe for updates and view the project’s planning process and timeline on the website at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMRise.