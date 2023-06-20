NEVADA CITY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors Public Hearing for the proposed Idaho Maryland Mine – Rise Grass Valley Project is scheduled for October 2nd and 3rd.

The Clerk of the Board will issue a formal Notice of Public Hearing for the Special Meeting of the Board of Supervisors Public Hearing no sooner than the beginning of September.

Interested residents are encouraged to subscribe for updates on the project’s planning process at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMRise, including subscribing for notifications on how to submit a public comment.

Public Hearing Details

October 2 nd and 3 rd

and 3 Eric Rood Administration Center Board of Supervisor Chambers, located at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City

Where to Find Project Documents

The public can review the Final EIR at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMRise.

Printed copies are available at the Nevada County Planning Department, the Madelyn Helling Library, and the Grass Valley Library.

A project timeline that outlines the complete EIR process and next steps can be found at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMRise.