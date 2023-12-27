NEVADA CITY, Calif. December 27, 2023 – Chelsea Bialla is passionate about helping entrepreneurs translate their vision into something tangible that resonates with consumers the way they intend.

As the Chief Marketing Officer of instant beverage company, BOBABAM, Bialla has spent her entire career creating, building and investing in the consumer packaged goods space. She brings a unique perspective that connects brand to business strategy and is excited to teach others what she has learned.

On Feb. 8, Bialla will lead a class called “Building Your Brand” for Sierra Commons as part of the new Food Entrepreneur Accelerator course. The new five-week course will teach business owners the skills they need to bring their products to market and become a thriving brand.

“A brand is a concrete manifestation of a founder’s vision – inclusive of, but not limited to product, name, story, logo, colors, packaging materials, imagery, communication style and more. All of these pieces work together to evoke emotion from potential consumers. I love illuminating the importance of branding and helping entrepreneurs craft an identity that is authentic to their vision and connects with customers,” said Bialla.

Her clients include big names like KRAVE Jerky, SmashMallow, Peckish and now BOBABAM. A creative at heart with an obsession for food, packaging and consumer behavior she is excited to share with others the fundamental elements of a solid brand that will give entrepreneurs the edge they need to stand out from the pack. Bialla served as Chief Brand Officer and VP of Marketing during her three years with Sonoma Brands Capital.

“In today’s world, the fight for our attention is more competitive than ever. It is critical to figure out a way to not only stand out, but make an impactful first impression – you may only get one shot! Your brand is the opportunity to do that.

In my class, we’ll take a dive into the fundamentals of branding, we’ll look at real world case studies of brands both big and small and provide students with next steps and resources, so they can begin to develop or refine their current brand,” said Bialla.

Effective branding helps convey professionalism, reliability and expertise, all of which contribute to building trust in the minds of consumers. Consistency ensures that a lasting impression is made within a startup-sized marketing budget, according to Forbes.

Bialla will show students affordable tools and practical advice whether entrepreneurs are building from the ground up or looking to elevate their current brand.

“I can’t wait to help empower local entrepreneurs with resources that make this phase of building their business feel doable.”

An all star lineup of instructors will join Bialla during the Sierra Commons Food Entrepreneur Accelerator course, teaching the fundamentals of starting and scaling an artisan food business, with an emphasis on navigating a rural and regional food system.

Like the popular Business Ignitor Course, the new food curriculum will cover core topics and provide one-to-one advising through the Sierra Small Business Development Center (SBDC), industry contacts, accountability meetups, peer mentoring and a pitch fest with expert feedback.

Early Bird Registration closes on Jan. 2 and registration closes Jan. 12. A limited number of Diversity Equity and Inclusion scholarships are available. Classes will be held Jan. 16 – Feb 15.

Learn more and register today at https://www.sierracommons.org/food-entrepreneur-accelerator