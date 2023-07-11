Eligible nonprofit and cooperative organizations can apply for BriarPatch Food Co-op’s competitive 2024 Round up at the Register fundraising program.

Since 2015, BriarPatch shoppers have raised more than $285,000 for nonprofit organizations through the program.

Each month in 2024, BriarPatch shoppers will have the choice to round up their purchase price at checkout to the nearest dollar (or more). This money is then donated to the dedicated nonprofit organization of the month. Each selected organization will receive 100 percent of these donations, often totaling thousands of dollars.

Eligible organizations must be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization or a cooperative organization in alignment with BriarPatch Food Co-op’s Ends Policies.

Qualifying applicants will demonstrate a focus to improve the quality of life in their community in one of the following areas: Community Health & Wellness, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Environmental Issues, Food Systems and Agriculture, Local Area Schools, Local Arts and Culture, Organizations in Support of Co-ops or Social Services and Food Access.

A review team made up of BriarPatch employees evaluates applications and democratically chooses recipients based on several factors. Organizations must be able to demonstrate how they are working to address root problems and issues in the community and show how Round Up at the Register funding will help make a positive impact.

Recipients of the 2023 Round Up program include: Assistance League of Greater Placer, Blackberry Creek Animal Sanctuary, Blossoms Place, Bright Futures for Youth, California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project (CHIRP), Community Beyond Violence, Gold Country Senior Services, Hospitality House, Latino Leadership Council, Inc., Native Alliance of the Sierra Nevada Foothills, Neighborhood Center of the Arts, Placer Land Trust, SPIRIT Peer Empowerment Center, Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release and Wolf Creek Community Alliance.

Applications for 2024 Round Up program are due by 5 p.m. August 31, 2023. Priority will be given to 2024 applicants who did not receive “Round Up” funds in 2023.

To receive full consideration to become a 2024 Round Up at the Register recipient, submit a fully completed application online at https://briarpatch.coop/round-up/

Questions? Interested organizations may contact Community Engagement Coordinator, Courtney Tarrant, at courtneyt@briarpatch.coop or (530) 272-CO-OP (2667) x145.