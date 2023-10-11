Auburn – Effective Friday, October 13th, 2023, the burn permit suspension in the State Responsibility Areas of Nevada, Yuba, Placer, and Sierra Counties will be lifted. CAL FIRE Unit Chief Brian Estes is formally canceling the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days with a valid permit.

CAL FIRE burn permits will be required. Online Burn Permits are available at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/. Agriculture burns must be inspected by CAL FIRE prior to burning. Inspections may be required for burns other than agriculture burns. This can be verified by contacting your local Air Quality Management District.

While there remains a threat of wildfires, current weather and vegetation conditions are conducive to safely utilize burning to reduce vegetation and create greater resilience to wildfires within communities and rural areas. CAL FIRE facilities will continue to be fully staffed until sufficient rainfall is received, allowing for the gradual reduction of fire control resources, while also prioritizing the ongoing fuels reduction initiatives. A Burn Suspension may be re-engaged in the event adverse fire weather conditions return.

Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided, and always maintain control of the fire. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property.

Residents wishing to burn MUST verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning. For burn day information, contact your local Air Pollution Control District (APCD) or Air Quality Management District (AQMD).

Placer County- Placer County APCD

Auburn area (including all cellphone users): 530-889-6868. Outside Auburn, toll- free: 800-998-BURN (2876). Placer’s burn day website: http://www.placerair.org/burnday

Nevada County-Northern Sierra AQMD

(530) 274-7928 or (530) 582-1027 or myairdistrict.com

Yuba County- Feather River AQMD

(530) 741-6299

All burn permits are issued annually and may be obtained online at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/ or from your local CAL FIRE Station. Permits are issued free of charge.

Pile Burning Requirements

Only dry, vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned.

The burning of trash, painted wood or other debris is not allowed.

Do NOT burn on windy days.

Piles should be no larger than four feet in diameter and in height. You can add to pile as it burns down.

Clear 10-foot down to bare soil around your piles.

Have a shovel and a water source nearby.

An adult is required to be always in attendance of the fire.

Safe residential pile burning of forest residue by landowners is a crucial tool in reducing fire hazards. State, Federal, and Local land management and fire agencies will also be utilizing this same window of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns aimed at improving forest health and resiliency on private and public lands.

For more information on burning, visit the CAL FIRE website at www.fire.ca.gov.