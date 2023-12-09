NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. December 8, 2023 – Candidate filing for County Supervisor, District 2 and for State Assembly Member, District 1 is extended until 5:00 pm on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Candidates who wish to run for Supervisorial District 2 or for State Assembly Member District 1 who intend to file but have not yet submitted the Declaration of Candidacy are encouraged to file as soon as possible to avoid disqualification or other problems with candidacy.

Prospective candidates and observers to the random alphabetical draw (which will take place on Thursday, December 14) should be aware that parking at the Rood Center will be challenging on December 13 and 14, as the county is holding meetings regarding the proposed mine project on both days and are expected to draw large crowds. Please plan accordingly.

Nevada County Elections may not extend filing deadlines unless an incumbent fails to file. If a deadline is extended, it is for a period of five calendar days. (Elec. Code § 8024)

Candidates are encouraged to make an appointment with the Elections Office and to file early. Making an appointment is easy and can be done online at www.nevadacountyca.gov/3426/27024/Candidate-Filing-ApplicationAppointment

Candidates are also encouraged to consult the Candidate Handbook for the upcoming primary. The Candidate Handbook includes important information that all candidates need to know when running for office. Our office has printed copies and you can also find the Handbook online at www.nevadacountyca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/51000/Candidate-Handbook-March-5-2024

Other important information about the March 5, 2024 Presidential Primary Election is available on our website at www.nevadacountyca.gov/3770/March-5-2024-Presidential-Primary-Electi