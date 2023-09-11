While the idea of celebrating a nearly 250-year-old document with a parade may seem antiquated, the 56th annual Nevada City Constitution Celebration is one you don’t want to miss! This colorful celebration is reported to be the oldest and largest Constitution Day observance in the Western United States.

Nevada City dedicates an entire weekend of festivities to the observance, starting with two-days of Revolutionary War living history demonstrations at Pioneer Park on September 16 and 17. There attendees can experience aspects of civilian and military life including camp set-ups, period music, and demonstrations of historic military weapons. Visitors of all ages will have the opportunity to learn stories and myths of the era, and even how to march like a soldier.

On the afternoon of Saturday, September 16, visitors can enjoy an open-air concert in the heart of historic downtown Nevada City with the Nevada County Concert Band. This special performance brings back to life an era in American history when the local weekend band concert was a grand social occasion. The musicians will entertain attendees with a fine selection of family-friendly music.

The weekend activities culminate with the Constitution Day Parade in downtown Nevada City on Sunday, September 17. The parade starts off with a reenactment of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. This year’s parade theme is “Soundtrack of America,” and will feature numerous marching bands and live music, along with floats, military groups, fire trucks, youth groups, and the perennial favorite–the Famous Marching Presidents of Nevada City, a humorous but reverent depiction of each U.S. president and first lady. Believed to be the only group of its kind in the United States, this year the Presidents will pay tribute to the only U.S. President to have lived, as of yet, in our quaint little town of Nevada City – Herbert Hoover.

Arrive early and come hungry! New this year, there will be a small street and food fair on Sunday, September 17 from 12-4pm on North Pine Street. Grab your ideal spot to watch the parade, then peruse the small, but thoughtfully curated fair for lunch and artisan goods. Make a day out of it, by checking out Nevada City’s boutique shops, and stopping by the annual 49er Rotary Duck Race after the parade. Nevada County students – ask your teachers about our new extra credit program and the opportunity to earn a pizza party and $250 cash prize for your classroom.

The events are perfect for history buffs and students of history – but everyone is sure to find something to enjoy. Nevada City’s mayor, Daniela Fernandez, welcomes attendees stating, “The Constitution Day Parade is a longstanding tradition here in Nevada City. We hope you’ll join us on this 56th year in commemorating the history of our country, the growth of our city, and the resilience of our community.”

All activities are free to attend and open to all ages. Avoid parking hassles with the free shuttle on Sunday, September 17 from 12pm-5pm from the Nevada County Rood Center, located at 950 Maidu Avenue, to downtown Nevada City.

Saturday, September 16th o 10am-5pm– Revolutionary War Living History at Pioneer Park o 4:30-6:30pm – Open Air Concert with the Nevada County Concert Band on North Pine Street (bring a chair) Sunday, September 17th o 10:00am-12:00pm – Revolutionary War Living History at Pioneer Park o 12:00pm-4pm – Constitution Day Parade Street & Food Fair o 1:00pm – 49er Rotary Duck Race at 101 Boulder Street o 1:30pm – Reenactment of the signing of the U.S. Constitution at Broad & Pine St. o 2:00pm – Constitution Day Parade on Broad Street

More information can be found by visiting: nevadacitychamber.com