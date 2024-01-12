NEVADA CITY, Calif. January 12, 2024 – On Thursday, January 25th, The Onyx Downtown is delighted to join forces with Sierra Friends of Tibet at the Nevada Theatre (401 Broad Street, Nevada City, CA) for a special evening showcasing the documentary feature film, Journey from Zanskar. The event marks the joyous return of Tibetan Monks to our community, and promises an emotional journey into the heart of a culture struggling for survival.

Journey from Zanskar tells the poignant story of 17 small children who leave home and family, possibly forever, in order to save their dying Tibetan culture. Parting from one of the most remote and desolate places on Earth – Zanskar, in northwest India – the expedition must travel on foot over 17,000-foot Himalayan passes. The two monks serving as guides walked this same path 30 years ago when they were children. The 17 children with them may not return home for 10–15 years or more. Narrated by Richard Gere and featuring the Dalai Lama, the film tells the story of their incredible journey.

Tickets for this exclusive evening are priced at $13, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Sierra Friends of Tibet. This volunteer-based organization has been tirelessly working since 1997 to support Tibetan communities and their cultural preservation efforts.

To add a spiritual touch to the event, the Tibetan Monks will be present to bless the theater before the screening. Doors will open at 6:30 pm, and the blessing ceremony is scheduled for 7 pm. The film presentation will commence shortly after, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to experience the rich cultural heritage of Tibet.

Renowned filmmaker Frederick Marx, the creative force behind Journey from Zanskar, will also be in attendance. Following the screening, he will engage in a Q&A session, offering attendees an opportunity to gain deeper insights into the making of this compelling documentary.

Sierra Friends of Tibet invites the community to come together for an evening of cultural celebration, enlightenment, and compassion. By attending this event, you not only support the preservation of Tibetan culture but also contribute to the meaningful work of Sierra Friends of Tibet.

For ticket information and further details, please visit www.theonyxtheatre.com

About Sierra Friends of Tibet:

Sierra Friends of Tibet (SFOT) is a volunteer-based organization dedicated to raising awareness of Tibet. SFOT’s mission is to raise awareness of Tibet, to advocate self-determination for the Tibetan people, to end the illegal occupation, to stop the destruction of the natural environment, and to preserve Tibetan culture. Sierra Friends of Tibet welcomes the return of the Tibetan Buddhist Monks from Gaden Shartse Monastery in Grass Valley, January 26th to February 10th at the Banner Grange For more information, visit www.sierrafriendsoftibet.net

