Nevada City, CA – Three Nevada City residents were arrested on Tuesday June 20, 2023, following the execution of several search warrants stemming from a joint child pornography investigation by Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office, and the Sacramento Area Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program.

Beginning at approximately 7:00 am and lasting until approximately 4:00 pm on 6/20/2023, search warrants were executed at the following locations in Nevada County, resulting in a total of three felony arrests for possession and/or distribution of child pornography.

400 block of Brock Rd, in Nevada City, where 78-year-old Richard Hamner was arrested for violations of Penal Code 311.11 and 311.2. Hamner was cited and released at the hospital for an unrelated medical condition

13000 block of Snow Mountain Camp Rd in Nevada City, where 30-year-old Stewart Farr was arrested for violations of Penal Code 311.11 and 311.2, and 40- year-old Jessica Lee was arrested for violation of Penal Code 311.2. Additionally, both Farr and Lee were charged with 182 PC/Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. They were booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility where they remain in custody today.

California Penal Code section 311.11 is the offense of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material, and section 311.2 is the Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material, both felonies. Leading up to the June 20th operation, a total of eleven search warrants were authored and executed to identify targeted suspect locations for three separate Cyber Tip investigations, leading to the residences and arrested persons listed above.