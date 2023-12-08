NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 11th, 2023, the Clear Creek School District Superintendent received a letter of resignation from Clear Creek School District Board Member, Karen Wallace with an effective date of December 31, 2023.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that no later than January 11th, 2024, the Governing Board of the Clear Creek School District Board of Education will consider whether to make a provisional appointment to fill the vacancy created by Karen Wallace.

Any person is eligible to be provisionally appointed to the Governing Board if he/she is: 18 years of age or older, a citizen of the California, a resident and registered voter of Nevada County, within the border lines of Clear Creek School District and not otherwise legally disqualified from holding civil office.

In order to be considered for provisional appointment, interested persons are instructed to submit a Board Candidate Application/Questionnaire, to the Clear Creek Superintendent of Schools office, 17700 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, CA 95949, no later than December 14th, at 4:00 PM.

Applications are available in the office. For further information, please contact Clear Creek School a (530) 273-3664.