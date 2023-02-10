Grass Valley, CA February 9, 2023 – Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty (CBGRR) in Nevada County, CA today announced the merger with Network Real Estate to expand the Coldwell Banker brand into the Sierra Nevada Foothills region. This is the fourth acquisition/merger by Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty since joining the Coldwell Banker system in May, 1983.

The former Network Real Estate offices, located in Grass Valley will now be the Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty office with 80 sales associates.

“Growth is essential in any business, and we have been working with our affiliated companies like Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty when they are interested in acquiring/merging with other firms. This acquisition will further strengthen the Coldwell Bankerpresence in the Nevada County, CA market.”

Liz Gehringer, President of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and COO Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

“We are excited to join with Network Real Estate, an established company who, like CBGRR, has been serving our community for over 40 years. We pride ourselves on our local leadership and dedication to our community. We are committed to ensuring that all home buyers and sellers receive the best imaginable service and that our agents are afforded every opportunity to maximize their potential.”

Diann Patton, Broker/Owner of Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty

“I’m very excited about merging Network Real Estate (Established in 1981) with Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty (Established in 1979). A powerful combination of two locally owned real estate companies each built on Strong Ethics, Integrity, and Professionalism. A great future is ahead as we work together to continue to provide our clients with superior service moving into 2023 and many years beyond. The Future is Bright & Exciting! We will remain in our same location and office at 167 South Auburn Street, Grass Valley.”

Kathy Papola, Now, Broker Associate of Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty

CBGRR has been a market leader in the Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Auburn, and surrounding communities since 1983. With three office locations, a commercial division, and a staff of professional sales associates, they are well equipped to handle all the community’s real estate needs. Please visit us at www.nevadacounty4sale.com

About Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty

CBGRR currently located at 855 Sutton Way, Grass Valley CA can be reached at 530-273-7293, and will shortly be moving to its new location at 167 South Auburn Street, Grass Valley, CA. CBGRR has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker System for 40 years and continues to remain a leader in the real estate industry. Each office is independently owned and operated.