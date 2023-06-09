COLFAX, CA, June 9, 2023 – This August will mark two years since the Colfax area was affected by the River Fire. Since that event, 211 Connecting Point has been assisting survivors each step of the way through our Recovery Navigation program. As of today, 2,619 acres of burn scar and approximately 40 homes still require clean-up and assistance.

Team Rubicon doing tree work from June 10-19 for River Fire survivors

Team Rubicon, a veteran led humanitarian organization, will be running a tree work operation to assist private property owners with recovery. This work will be at no cost to the property owners and will be completed from June 10-June 19.

Team Rubicon’s efforts will be supplemented by the chipping crew from Fire Safe Council of Nevada County who are donating time to this event.

Connecting Point’s Disaster Case Management Team is overseeing this project and working hard to organize all parties involved to maximize the impact of this project. Connecting Point would like to extend a thank you to the Sierra Vista Community Center in Colfax for housing Team Rubicon from June 9-20.

About Connecting Point

Connecting Point is a public agency connecting people to supportive programs, information, and services in Nevada County, Placer County, and beyond. Learn more at connectingpoint.org.

Editor’s note: The River Fire started in Placer County on August 4, 2021 at 1:59 PM and burned a total of 2,619 acres. 142 structures were destroyed in Placer and Nevada Counties. The fire was contained on August 13, 2021. It started in the overnight camping area of the Bear River Campground and was human caused.

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to more than 150,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 1,100 operations domestically and internationally.