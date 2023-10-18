About two months ago, The Friends of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission called on Jones Hospital babies and staff to help fund a plaque for this historic landmark. The response was awesome and the fundraising was successful. Now the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission invites the public to attend a dedication ceremony and reunion of the Jones Hospital babies and staff on October 22 at 10 AM.

The hospital building, also known as the Swan Levine house, is located at 328 S. Church St in Grass Valley. The sidewalk is elevated and the stairs in front of the building are steep. Access is easier from Walsh Street. If you have access questions, call Commissioner Chuck Scimeca (530-277-1573).

Chuck Scimeca, Jerry Martini, Tara Joeng, Bruce Boyd, Torben Eriksen installed the new plaque for the Jones Hospital dedication ceremony

These are the angels who contributed: Alec and Carol Ostrom, Alex Gourley, Alice Horton McHale, Andrew and Kathleen Cassano, Aria McLauchlan, Austin Wilson, Charles Durbrow Baker, Charlie Jakobs, Cindi Anderson, Dan and Karen Davis, Danny Wilson, David DeMartini, Debbie Hunyada, Dolores and Gregory Bulanti, Gage McKinney, Janeva Junies Galayda, Jerry Martini, Linda Vance Bennett, Marian Jewett, Michael Hieronimus and Dorothy Carroll, Nicholas and Catherine Whittlesey, Patrick Farrell and Melissa Fowlkes, Steven Sharsmitt, Tara Sullivan, Terry and Susan Ann Wearne, Trish Moreland, Vern and Joyce Canon, and Vicki Spannagel. More information about them can be found in the program that will be distributed at the ceremony.

The W.C. Jones Hospital is featured in the Landmarks Commission’s interactive map and in its book Exploring Nevada County, a guide to all the County’s historical landmarks. The book is available in electronic format for any Apple smartphone or tablet. Go to www.youbetpress.com to find clickable links. A print version is available at local bookstores and museum gift shops and from Amazon.

The purpose of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is to promote the general welfare of Nevada County and its citizens through official recognition, recording, marking, preserving and promoting the historical resources of Nevada County. For more information, please call 415-264-7230.