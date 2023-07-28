Congressman Adam Schiff, (D) San Gabriel Valley, and California Senatorial Candidate, will speak at an evening reception in Grass Valley on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Sponsored by the Nevada County Democrats, the event will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Center for the Arts, 314 W. Main St., Grass Valley.

Congressman Adam Schiff

Schiff currently is the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, which he chaired from 2019 to 2023. He previously served on the House Appropriations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He is a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Law School.

The first part of the evening, Congressman Schiff will provide insight and perspectives about his tenure in the US Congress, including the changes he has seen during the last 10 years. He will also share his goals, and aspirations for becoming the next senator of California.

The second part of the evening will be a social mixer, where Congressman Schiff will mingle with voters to learn about what local, state and national issues are most important to Nevada County residents. During this time, he will be available to answer questions and address the issues that matter most to attendees.

Light refreshments will be served, with a No Host bar. Tickets range from $45-$80. Seats are limited. Proceeds will support local and statewide Democratic candidates.

For additional information or tickets, check the Nevada County Democrats website: https://www.nevadacountydemocrats.org/ or call 530-802-5431.