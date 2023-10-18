Nevada City, CA October 18, 2023 – Lorraine Gervais and her Super Fly Orchestra return to Miners Foundry Saturday September 28th with a “Get Down Tonight” attitude fit for all things as shiny as the disco ball hanging from the Osborn/ Woods Hall dance floor.

Disco Inferno 2022, compliments of Kim Sayre Photography

Joined by Kate Haight, along with Chris and Jon Kelly (the brothers that spell fun) on vocals, Gervais and her cohorts are excited to be back again with 70’s Disco tunes and moves.

All in attendance will be ready to do the Hustle, backed by the Super Fly Orchestra (SFO). Members of SFO include the incomparable Ray Sayre, Gary Regina, Tim Bulkley, Charlie Faber, and Bob Villwock. Villwock, once again, has flown in from Austin, Texas to play keyboards as part of this special evening.

After putting on a disco event about a decade ago, Gervais pulled the genre back out just before the pandemic to play at a fundraiser and brought it to Miners Foundry to celebrate Halloween 2022. The Disco Inferno saw the Miners Foundry dance floor packed with revelers of all ages Gervais said, “What I love about this event is that you can go into the Foundry and have a great time. Last year, there were young people there and there were older people there. And when I looked out there were teens there, dancing in the same spot and having a great time with people who were dancing to disco back in the 70’s.”

She said she has found the music resonates with those who were there at the beginning and those who had not been born in the 1970’s, “It’s a really wide spread of ages. There is something about that that I really love, because that, to me, mean community. It’s a community party when you get all ages out like that.”

The event is open to all ages. Gervais said last year there were people in disco attire, Halloween costumes and street clothes so everyone fits, “It’s a Disco Inferno Halloween Ball. A few people just showed up the way they are naturally, and it was all good.”

Gervais said they will be doing classics from the era including a little something special from the Kelly Brothers, “They do the most amazing Bee Gees I have ever heard.”

Get ready for some Bee Gees, Donna Summer, KC and the Sunshine Band and so much more. “There is something about disco that is just a really great time. You just check your troubles at the door,” Gervais concluded.

Bring your friends, dress in your favorite disco attire, or any costume that suits you, and make your way to the Foundry for a night of disco ball, glitter grooving and boogie oogie moving.

WHAT: Disco Inferno Halloween Ball WHO: Lorraine Gervais, Chris & Jon Kelly, Kate Haight and the Superfly ORchestra WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959, Call (530) 265-5040 WHEN: Doors 7pm, Show 8pm HOW: $25 in Advance / $30 at the Door. Advance price closes at 4:00 p.m. the day of the show. Available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:

325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

