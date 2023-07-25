Nevada City, CA July 25, 2023 – For the remarkable, 27th time, the Deadbeats perform at the very popular “Jerry Bash” presented by the Miners Foundry, taking place at Pioneer Park in Nevada City, Saturday, August 5, 2023 beginning at 2:00 p.m. The day long music festival features some of the area’s best musicians with “The Deadbeats” closing out this highly anticipated show.

Deadbeats – Jerry Bash

The Deadbeats formed nearly 30 years ago – nearly as long as The Grateful Dead played live, said original member and one of the bands two drummers, Gary Campus. “We are excited to play. The actual 30th anniversary of our band starting will be next August. That’s how long the Grateful Dead was together. It’s exciting to see the enthusiasm the band is showing, getting together, and playing some new material.”

The band honors the Grateful Dead tradition of having two drummers, with Rob Kopp handling the second set of sticks. Glenn Tucker plays keyboards. Peter Wilson adds his incredible skill on guitar. The talented Jenn Knapp provides vocals. Eric Menig plays bass, and guitarist Tom Menig echoes Campus’ sentiments, “We’re learning some new songs. Pioneer Park is beautiful. The sound is great. It should be a good time. We are excited.”

This year’s festival line up also includes Joe Craven and Painted Mandolin –musicians who can play a long list of Garcia favorites and brings decades of experience to the festival said Campus, “He (Craven) brings an amazing talent and his connection with playing with Jerry Garcia and all the things that he has done really brings a colorful flavor to the event. There is a strong likelihood we will be inviting him to join us on some songs with the Deadbeats.”

The Grateful Riders featuring Bob Woods will entertain as well. The New Riders of the Purple Sage (NRPS) tribute band is a great fit to the event as NRPS was comprised of several of the Grateful Dead members, notably Garcia and Mickey Hart. The Grateful Riders are Woods (guitar), Skip Alan Smith (drums), “The” Brett Cole (bass), Joe Ybarra (pedal steel), and Michael Rock (guitar, vocals).

Local favorite Kelly Fleming will be entertaining the crowd in the early afternoon as will duo Justin Ancheta and Maren Metke who are Honey of the Heart, offering a folk, soul, roots and world/flamenco style to their compositions.

Jerry Garcia died in 1995 and one might wonder what he would think of the amazing number of bands still playing the music of the Grateful Dead. Campus suggested, “He’d be honored. He’d probably think it’s silly that we spend so much time thinking about him. He was a pretty modest person.”

The celebration continues to welcome multi-generational fans as they dance the night away on the grassy lawn in front of the Pioneer Park amphitheater. This year the festival also features the return of Nu-Salt Laser Light Show with an after-sundown laser show synchronized to the music.

Patrons are encouraged to bring sunscreen, and plenty of water to stay hydrated. Food and drinks will be available for purchase on the grounds of Pioneer Park. Outside food is allowed but alcoholic beverages cannot be brought into the event. Please note the Miners Foundry advises caution around including pets stating, “Jerry Bash is a joyful, boisterous festival and may not be suitable for all pets. August in Nevada County can be quite warm.”

For Tickets and more information go to:

For Immediate Contact: Eileen Mello, eileen@minersfoundry.org

For more information about coming events: www.minersfoundry.org

KNOW AND GO:

WHAT: Jerry Bash

WHERE: Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod Street, Nevada City, CA 95959, Call (530) 265-5040

WHEN: 2pm – 10 pm Doors at 1:30 pm

HOW: $25 in Advance / $30 at the gate. Age 16 & Under $10. VIP Add on Available for $120

Available online, by phone 530-265-5040 through the Miners Foundry Box Office:

Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is a living historic treasure serving Nevada County as a cultural art and community events center. More than a venue, the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational, and social activities in Nevada County. It is a symbol of California’s rich historical heritage, providing an educational and social bridge from our past to the present and future.