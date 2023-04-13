GRASS VALLEY – A free, community-wide Earth Day event will be held for the second year on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10am to 3pm. Sierra Pines United Methodist Church, located near Lake of the Pines, will host “Earth Day in the Foothills 2023” on their 4.5-acre campus.

“We are excited to again be part of ‘Earth Day in the Foothills.’ This is a time when we celebrate creation, talk about how to be good stewards of the Earth, and provide space for our community to come together,” says De Calvert, a member of Sierra Pines UMC.

The zero-waste event will feature local musicians performing a mix of bluegrass, classic covers and jazz, as well as theater artists leading interactive performances. The picturesque location will also include community education booths, earth-friendly cooking classes, an electric vehicle display, a walking labyrinth, and large play area.

“We’re trying to extend the invitation far and wide,” says Chris Allan, a community organizer working on the event. “We know that with the excessively cold, wet winter we’ve had, so many folks in the region are eager to be outside at this time. I’m sure it will be another great day of fun and activities related to the planet that we all call home.”

The free event will be held at 22559 W. Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley on the Sierra Pines United Methodist Church campus. Parking will be available in the main church lot, and on W. Hacienda. Carpooling is encouraged.

Please note that the event is weather-permitting. The live music, booths, garden and other activities will be held outside on paved and unpaved terrain. A water station will be available, and attendees are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles.

Picnics are welcome, although food and drinks will be available on-site. Canopies will be provided for shade near the live music area – camp chairs are welcome, but folding and plastic chairs will also be available.

For more information, please see www.sierrapinesumc.org/earth-day or contact the church office at (530) 268-6907.