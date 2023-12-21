December 21, 2023 – In an inspirational exhibit, “The Rocks Begin to Speak” by Nevada County Photographer Chris Schiller at Viewpoint Photographic Art Center in Sacramento, Native American petroglyphs and pictographs are showcased.

This impressive display of 25 photos taken over 30 years features rock art created from 1,000 to 8,000 years ago in the deserts of California and canyonlands of Utah and Arizona.

Against a backdrop of these desert landscapes, Schiller creates a captivating journey through a diverse array of rock art from different time periods, locales and Native peoples evoking a sense of reverence and wonder. The display opens on January 10 with a Second Saturday Reception on January 13 from 4:00 -7:00 pm.

“Some of my motivation for creating these images is to place the rock art in the essential context of the landscape around it, but mostly I endeavor to continue the evolution of the original artistic expression through a modern medium and to extend the artistic conversation with the tools I have at hand. Photography is a touch-less way of helping the original art endure, unfold, and emerge,” stated Schiller. “These are living figures, speaking in powerful ways, echoing off canyon walls and through the centuries since their creation. They give voice to the stone, and I am compelled to listen.”

Schiller has been fascinated by rock art for 30 years but it has been a particular photographic focus for the last five. During Covid he scoured research papers to learn more about the images and locate relatively unknown and remote panels. “Most of these images were captured far from roads or settlements, so my final motivation is to bring the remote to the viewer so they can appreciate the vision, skill, and mystery created so long ago,” concluded Schiller. This exhibit is one not to be missed.

For more information:

Chris Schiller’s photos – https://www.schillerimages.com/Galleries/Viewpoint-Glyph-Portfolio/

Exhibit Information – https://www.viewpointphotoartcenter.org/chris-schiller-the-rocks-begin-to-speak/

Viewpoint Photographic Art Center – 916-441-2341, 2015 J. Street, Suite 101, Sacramento CA, 95811