For the safety of students and staff, all Nevada County schools are closed today due to inclement weather.

Warming Center at MH Community Room, photo courtesy Nevada County

The County has opened a Warming Center at the Madelyn Helling Library Community Room until 4:30pm when our Cold Weather Shelter with Sierra Roots opens (find a media release on the Cold Weather shelter here). Heat, wi-fi, power strips, and water bottles are available. No library desk services are available, and only the Community Room is open at this time.

All Western and Eastern Nevada County facilities closed due to winter weather conditions.

Updated: The Nevada City courthouse will also be closed today, 2/24/2023. The Truckee courthouse status remains unchanged and is also closed all day.

Today is a snow day for the Nevada City School District due to snow. All school and related activities are canceled.

Camptonville School (Yuba County) will be closed today due to road closures and snow.

Downieville School in Sierra County is closed today.

All Grass Valley Schools and District Programs are CLOSED TODAY Friday, February 24th due to the storm and low snow levels. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding. Please stay safe and enjoy your weekend.

Due to snow and unsafe conditions, Nevada County Connects and Nevada County Now transit services will be closed today, Friday, February 24th.

Waste Management: Let’s give a cheer for the snow! However, we regret to inform you that due to the heavy snowfall, our garbage trucks are unable to operate as they’re snowed in. Many of the roads are still unplowed and are becoming increasingly hazardous despite Public Works efforts to clear them. Safety is our top priority, and we can’t risk our drivers’ well-being in these dangerous conditions. We apologize for the inconvenience and ask for your patience while we work to resolve the situation. In the meantime, please stay indoors if possible and keep warm. It’s also important to make sure that your trash cart lids are securely closed to prevent any exposure to snow or rain. We’ll keep you informed of any updates as soon as they become available. Please ensure that you’ve signed up to receive notifications through your preferred method at www.wm.com Thank you for your understanding, and we hope to resume our services as soon as the weather permits.

The transfer stations will also be closed today.

Businesses/Orgs

Sierra Timberline in Grass Valley is closed today, due to snow.

Novak’s Menswear, in downtown Nevada City will be closed today.

First American Title Office will be closed today due to weather, the team will be working remotely. Just call or email for assistance.

Interfaith Food Ministry on Henderson Street is closed today and tomorrow.

Blanco Dental Office on South Auburn in Grass Valley will be closed today due to snow. All our patients’ appointments will be rescheduled next week. Stay safe, community!

Heartwood Eatery in Nevada City is not opening until roads clear up enough for our staff to get to work safely. Hoping for 11/noon. We managed to get open & expect to keep open for coffee & soup etc till 4 but our ramen bar will be closed tonight.

BroadStreet Financial Group is closed today due to snow.

The Earth Store in Nevada City will be closed today due to snow.

Nevada City Ballet Academy is closed today due to the snow.

FREED’s Grass Valley office is closed today, staff are working remote and can be reached by phone at 530-477-3333.

Due to unsafe road conditions A-1 Stoves will be closed today.

Empire Mine Historic core is closed today, Friday. Malakoff Diggins SHP visitor center will be closed through the weekend. The Saturday open house scheduled for Malakoff potential volunteers will also be canceled.

Holt Ballet Conservatory on Providence Mine Road in Nevada City is closed today.

Quietech on 541 Sutton Way in Grass Valley is closed today.

Due to the snowstorm last evening, the Western Sierra Medical Clinic Grass Valley site located at 844 Old Tunnel Road will be closed Friday, Febraury 24, 2023. The Auburn and Penn Valley sites remain open. With limited staffing, phone hold times may be increased. We thank you in advance for your patience. (530) 274-9762.

J. J. Jackson’s will be closed today, Friday, 2/24/23. We will look forward to being back in the shop tomorrow.

Four Paws Animal Clinic is closed today.

Sammie’s Nifty Thrift Store is closed today.

Roads

Hwy 49 is closed at Newtown Road in Nevada City towards North San Juan and at Maryville Road towards Camptonville.

Eastbound Hwy 20 is closed at Nevada Street in Nevada City.

I-80 is closed from Colfax to Verdi. I-80 is now open in both directions with chain controls in place between Applegate to Nevada State Line. Please use caution and drive safe.

Hwy 174: Chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except four wheel/ all wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels. (Four wheel/all wheel drive vehicles must carry traction devices in chain control areas).

Hwy 20 at Rex Reservoir to Penn Valley: Chains or traction devices are required on all vehicles except four wheel/ all wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels. (Four wheel/all wheel drive vehicles must carry traction devices in chain control areas).

Banner Quaker Hill Road remains closed due to icy and unsafe weather conditions. Residents should use alternative routes. No ETA for reopening currently.

North Bloomfield at Mossy Oak is closed due to a broken power pole hit by a vehicle. PG&E has been notified. No ETA for reopening currently.