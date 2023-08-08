GRASS VALLEY, Calif. August 8, 2023 – Tomorrow is opening day at the Nevada County Fair. The Fair’s Red shirts, non-profits, 4H and FFA kids (and parents), exhibitors and vendors are busy putting the final touches on exhibits, rides, and the myriad of details needed to make the Fair a success for all.

Photos by YubaNet

Today is the last day to get your discounted Fair tickets, either online or in person at guest services – just do it before 5:00 pm.

FFA and 4H kids (and parents) busy setting up. Photos by YubaNet

During Fair time, take advantage of the Fair’s free parking and shuttle buses from Nevada Union High School. The buses will take you and your family to and from the Fairgrounds – free of charge! The free shuttle bus runs every half-hour from Nevada Union High School to the Fairgrounds. Shuttle service begins at 8:30 am. The last bus leaves the Fairgrounds at 11:30 pm. Or, Nevada County Connects will provide a Grass Valley shuttle bus to and from the Nevada County Fair during the days of August 9-13, 2023, with free fares system wide. The direct-to-Fair bus will be available in Grass Valley and will depart from Church and Neal Streets (in front of Tri-Counties Bank) starting at 10:30 am on Wednesday and at 9:30 am on Thursday through Sunday. The bus runs every 30 minutes with additional stops at the Pine Creek and Target shopping centers and the Tinloy Transit Center. The last departure from the Fairgrounds leaves at 11:00 pm. Call 477-0103, extension 0, for schedules, pick-up points or trip planning. Additional information is available at mynevadacounty.com

Mini gardens – find them!

See these plantings? Find them at the Fair, take a selfie with them and text the photo to 530-409-9888. Every day during the Fair, we will pick some of your entries, feature them in our Fair coverage and send you some of our t-shirts.