GRASS VALLEY, Calif. December 15, 2023 – An email by the Food Bank’s Executive Director Julie Thornbury states, “The Food Bank has just been made aware of a recent disruption to our donation processing. Due to circumstances beyond our control, our PostNet (mailing address) location was closed for an extended period, resulting in returned mail.”

The Food Bank relies on the generosity of donors to serve the community.

Thornbury’s email continues:

“We would be incredibly grateful if you would consider resending your donation or giving online at www.foodbankofNC.org Your help is critical in enabling us to provide vital services to the people in our community who need it most. We strive to be good stewards of every donation we receive. Please know that PostNet is actively working to resolve this mailing situation. Your patience and understanding during this challenging time are deeply appreciated. We apologize again for any inconvenience and hope we can continue counting on your support.” Julie Thornbury, Executive Director, Food Bank of Nevada County

Food Bank Distribution on Dec. 14, 2023. Photo YubaNet

Yesterday, during their weekly distribution at Grass Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church, the 40+ volunteers served over 800 households. The food distributions are only a part of the programs the Food Bank provides. School snack programs, Farm Fresh program (coming soon), home deliveries, and emergency food assistance are also provided by the Food Bank.

The Food Bank has distribution sites throughout western Nevada County:

Little Town of Washington at the Washington Fire Department at noon on the 3rd Wednesday of each month.

Higgins at the United Methodist Church on Hacienda Drive from 3:30pm-5:30pm on the 3rd Thursday of each month.

Grass Valley at the Grass Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church on Osborne Hill Rd. from 10am-12pm an the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month.

North San Juan at the Oak Tree School on Oak Tree Rd from 10am-12pm on the 2nd Tuesday of each month.

Volunteers are needed to help receive and package the food donations, including fresh produce from Sierra Harvest’s Gleaning Program. Donations are always gratefully accepted.

For more information about the Food Bank of Nevada County: https://foodbankofnc.org/