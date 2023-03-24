Nevada County— March 24, 2023 — The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, in partnership with the County of Nevada Office of Emergency Services and CAL FIRE, are hosting FREE self-service green waste disposal, and wood chip pick-up. As storm recovery continues, residents are encouraged to take advantage of this popular program. Defensible space guidance can be found here: https://www.areyoufiresafe.com/ready/defensible-space

April 9, 10, 23, 24

May 14, 15, 28, 29

June 11, 12, 25, 26

12625 Brunswick Rd

Grass Valley, CA

8 am – 3 pm

Acceptable green waste: biomass consisting of all tree and plant trimmings, weeds, leaves, branches, and pine needles.

Unacceptable items: Scotch broom, poison oak, Himalayan blackberry, items with a diameter greater than 28 inches, tree stumps, and root balls. Absolutely no household waste or trash.



This is a community-wide effort. Please monitor what is being loaded for drop-off and be willing to share your Nevada County residential address. Those interested in volunteering should contact Fire Safe Council of Nevada County max.foster@areyoufiresafe.com.

Funding for this project provided by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Fire Prevention Program as part of the California Climate Investments Program.

Nevada County Chipping-Green Waste-Firewood Program, is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment– particularly in disadvantaged communities.

The Cap-and-Trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution. California Climate Investments projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling, and much more.

At least 35 percent of these investments are located within and benefiting residents of disadvantaged communities, low-income communities, and low-income households across California.

For more information, visit the California Climate Investments website at: www.caclimateinvestments.ca.gov.