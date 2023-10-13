Please join the Master Gardeners of Nevada County for a free, outdoor workshop this Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Master Gardeners of Nevada County are excited to present attracting birds and butterflies to your garden.
What do birds and butterflies have in common? Caterpillars! Caterpillars are baby butterflies, and also are the most important food for baby birds. So if you grow the plants that both birds and butterflies need, you’ll have more of both in your garden. And fall is the right time for planting!
GARDENING FOR BIRDS AND BUTTERFLIES
Saturday, October 14, 2023 – 10am – noon
Demonstration Garden on the NID Grounds
1036 W. Main Street – Grass Valley