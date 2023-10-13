Please join the Master Gardeners of Nevada County for a free, outdoor workshop this Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Master Gardeners of Nevada County are excited to present attracting birds and butterflies to your garden.

California Sister (Adelpha californica) on its host plant, native Interior Live Oak (Quercus wislizeni) by Sylvia Wright

What do birds and butterflies have in common? Caterpillars! Caterpillars are baby butterflies, and also are the most important food for baby birds. So if you grow the plants that both birds and butterflies need, you’ll have more of both in your garden. And fall is the right time for planting!