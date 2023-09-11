NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting motorists about an upcoming 12-day closure of State Route 20 (SR-20) east of Nevada City for major roadwork on the Omega Curves Project.

The full closure will be in effect at two locations starting Sunday, September 24 at 7 p.m. and ending at Noon on Friday, October 6.

The first closure will take place in the Lowell Hill segment between the Omega Overlook and Bear Valley. Work is anticipated to finish Sunday, October 1 at 7 p.m. Crews then will move the closure location west to the White Cloud segment between the White Cloud U.S. Forest Service and Campground and Washington Road.

The California Highway Patrol will be on site to enforce the closure with access for emergency vehicles only. Motorists should use State Route 49 or State Route 174 as an alternate route. Large trucks are directed to only use State Route 49.

During the closure construction crews will perform grading and paving work to construct tie-in locations to divert the traveling public from the current roadway to the new alignment.

Motorists are reminded one-way traffic control is currently in effect at both locations from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Crews are working on the final preparations leading up to the full closures. The schedule is subject to change or be delayed due to weather, availability of materials or other unexpected events.

The work is part of the $62.5 million Omega Curves project, which will improve safety and reduce collisions on SR-20 by realigning curves on two non-contiguous segments near White Cloud and Lowell Hill, widening shoulders, improving the highway’s sight distance, and adding designated left-turn lanes near Conservation Road and Washington Road. In addition, three turnouts will be added where slow-moving vehicles can allow motorists to safely pass, while also serving as traffic-enforcement locations for the CHP.

Granite Construction, Inc. of Sacramento is the prime contractor for the Omega Curves safety project, which is expected to be completed this fall. For project updates, please visit www.OmegaCurves20.com.

Caltrans District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties. Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements.