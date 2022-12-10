Peace Lutheran Church will again be offering a traditional German Christmas Service on December 18 at 4pm in collaboration with the Gold Country German American Club.

Last year saw many come out to celebrate Christmas with German carols, polishing up their rusty German, and enjoy the old-world feeling. This year’s service will focus on the ‘Heart of Christmas’, the longing and the hopes that we bring to the manger.

After the service we’ll continue to celebrate with goodies, coffee and tea.

The service is open to anyone wanting to experience a truly German service. All are welcome here. The program will be spoken entirely in German without any English translation.

In the Spirit of Christmas

Frohe Weihnachten