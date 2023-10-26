Nevada City, California — Nevada County Library welcomes local legend Mark Lyon back to the stage for a performance of his one-man show Ghosties and Ghoulies and Long-Legged Beasties and Things that Go Bump in the Night. Brave souls are invited to experience chilling tales of the paranormal at 7pm on Thursday, October 26 at the Madelyn Helling Library’s Community Room.

An eerie stranger from another era makes his way amidst the neglected monuments of an ancient graveyard, offering his audience the opportunity to enter the realm of phantoms and their ilk. Ghosties and Ghoulies and Long-Legged Beasties and Things that Go Bump in the Night is a unique storytelling event in which one actor portrays fifteen characters and brings to life five tantalizing tales from the world beyond, spanning from ancient Greece to 1900s San Francisco, from rural Ireland to Victorian England. Written and performed by Lyon, this one-man show is a funny, chilling, and dramatic tour de force that just might haunt your thoughts for nights to come!

Lyon is an actor, storyteller, playwright, and lyric tenor who has been enchanting audiences with his blend of songs and stories across the globe. Deemed a “master storyteller” by the Times Colonist of Victoria, Canada, Lyon has toured for over twenty years with his original one-man plays, including Ghosties and Ghoulies. and has been featured on television and radio programs including Travel with Rick Steves.

More of his tales can be found on episodes of his supernatural podcast, The Other Realm, which he writes and narrates. Copies of his books Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Ghosts but Were Afraid to Ask, Haunted Nevada City and Grass Valley, and San Francisco Ghosts, as well as his docudrama Phantoms of the Holbrooke, are available for checkout at the Nevada County Library. Visit the online catalog at nevadacountyca.gov/library or call (530) 265-7050.

“I am always delighted to partner with the library” says Lyon about the upcoming event. “I believe that our library system is the crown jewel of our county’s most vital community services.”

Join the Nevada County Library for performances of Ghosties and Ghoulies and Long-Legged Beasties and Things that Go Bump in the Night at 7pm on Thursday, October 26 in the Community Room at the Madelyn Helling Library, located at 980 Helling Way in Nevada City. These are free performances and no registration is required. While all ages are invited, Ghosties and Ghoulies… contains tales that, while not graphic, may be disturbing for some audiences.

If this performance puts you in the mood for your own otherworldly investigations, you can also check out ghost hunting kits from Nevada County Library’s Recreation Collection.

Visit the library’s website at nevadacountyca.gov/library or call (530) 265-7050 to add your name to the list.