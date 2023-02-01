Kelly Babineau, 51, of Sacramento County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Nevada County Superior Court. Babineau has been a Sole Practitioner since 2009.

She served as an Assistant Public Defender at the Sacramento County Public Defender’s Office from 2002 to 2009 and was an Attorney for the California Central Appellate Project from 2005 to 2015.

Babineau was an Associate at Rothschild, Wishek & Sands from 2000 to 2002. She served as an Assistant Public Defender at the Sacramento County Public Defender’s Office from 1997 to 2000.

She was a Contract Attorney on the Panel at the Office of the Federal Defender, Eastern District of California from 2010 to 2021 and for the Sacramento County Conflict Criminal Defenders from 2009 to 2022.

Babineau earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law.

She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Thomas M. Anderson. Babineau is a Democrat.