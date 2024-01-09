GRASS VALLEY, CA, January 9th, 2024 – The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Time for Three in the Marisa Funk Theater on February 1st, 2024.

Defying convention and boundaries, Time For Three stands at the busy intersection of Americana, modern pop, and classical music. To experience Time For Three (TF3) live is to hear the various eras, styles, and traditions of Western music fold in on themselves and emerge anew. Bonded by an uncommon blend of their instruments fused together with their voices, Charles Yang (violin, vocals), Nicolas “Nick” Kendall (violin, vocals), and Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals), have found a unique voice of expression to share with the world.

In addition to composing their own songs, they’ve made names for themselves with classical arrangements of hits by Kanye West and Calvin Harris, as well as inventive mashups that pair the works of, say, Guns N’ Roses with Gustav Mahler. This is the core of Time for Three: the merging of a classical musician’s formal training with the informal fun of rocking out to “Sweet Child O’ Mine” with your buddies.

Since becoming a formal performance ensemble in 2003, Time for Three has appeared alone and with symphonic and chamber orchestras all across the U.S.A. and in Europe. Time for Three entered into a three-year term as the first artists-in-residence with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra in 2009 and continued that residency for a full decade, until April 2019.

In February 2021, Tf3 partnered with cellist and composer Ben Sollee to put together the soundtrack to the new Focus Features’ film Land, starring and directed by Robin Wright. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 31. “We were so lucky to get Time For Three and Ben,” says Wright. “It was so moving to be able to sit on Zoom and they just pick up their violin and say, ‘let me play something for you. How about this?’ And you’re just weeping! Like, ‘It’s so beautiful! I love it!’

The trio’s sixth album, Letters For The Future, was released in 2022. The album won the Grammy Award for Best Classical Instrumental Solo for 2023.

Nothing like you’ve ever heard before, audience members are sure to be impressed with the trio’s genre-bending, award-winning sounds. Please join us in the Marisa Funk Theater on February 1st, 2024 for Time For Three.

WHAT: Time for Three

WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

WHEN: February 1st, 2024 | Doors 7 pm | Show 8 pm

TICKETS: $30-50 | https://bit.ly/3RAsFLU

WEBSITE & INFO:thecenterforthearts.org | (530) 274-8384

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary and visual art, and family programming, offering more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center recently completed a major renovation of its multiuse, 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley, making it a premier performing arts destination. The venue includes the Main Stage, which accommodates up to 492 guests in configurable theater seats and up to 700 patrons for dance shows, and a 90-seat studio theater.