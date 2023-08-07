Grass Valley, CA – The City of Grass Valley is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Cartzdafner to the position of Emergency Medical Services Administrative Captain, effective July 1, 2023. The addition of this position is in alignment with the Measure E goal of enhanced emergency medical response for the Grass Valley Fire Department. Cartzdafner brings an impressive 22 years of experience in the fire service to his new role, which will encompass the oversight of Limited Advanced Life Support (LALS), Paramedic/Advanced Life Support (ALS), and EMS training.

Throughout his esteemed career with both Grass Valley and Nevada City, Cartzdafner has exhibited unwavering dedication and expertise in the field of emergency medical services and fire operations. His vast experience and exceptional leadership skills make him the ideal candidate to lead and elevate the quality of emergency medical services provided by the City of Grass Valley.

Captain Kevin Cartzdafner

As the newly appointed Emergency Medical Services Administrative Captain, Cartzdafner will play a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless coordination and delivery of vital emergency medical services to the residents of Grass Valley and Nevada City. His comprehensive understanding of LALS, ALS, and EMS training will empower him to implement best practices, optimize response times, and enhance the overall quality of care provided by our dedicated team of professionals. In addition to his assigned duties, Cartzdafner is tasked with providing immediate response to scene for all EMS incidents necessitating critical care.

“The City of Grass Valley is thrilled to welcome Kevin Cartzdafner as our new Emergency Medical Services Administrative Captain,” said Mark Buttron, Fire Chief at the City of Grass Valley. “His impressive background and extensive experience in the fire service, coupled with his proven leadership abilities, will undoubtedly fortify our emergency medical services and reinforce our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our community.”

In addition to the appointment of Cartzdafner, the City of Grass Valley has been awarded a grant to support the education and training of its firefighting team. This grant will enable the City to send five current fire department members to paramedic school, further enhancing the capabilities of our first responders and strengthening the emergency medical response to both Cities. “This grant is a significant milestone for our city and will have a lasting impact on the level of service we can provide to our community,” said Buttron. “By investing in the education and training of our firefighters, we are equipping them with the skills and knowledge to handle a wide range of medical emergencies and save more lives.”

The City of Grass Valley is dedicated to maintaining the highest standard of emergency medical services, and these developments mark a significant step forward in achieving that goal. Under Cartzdafner’s leadership and with the support of the grant, the City is poised to further enhance its reputation as a safe and caring community.

As the City of Grass Valley looks forward to the future, it is with great excitement and anticipation that we welcome Kevin Cartzdafner as our new Emergency Medical Services Administrative Captain. We are confident that his leadership, along with the educational opportunities provided by the grant, will strengthen our emergency medical services and ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community for years to come.