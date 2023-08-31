GRASS VALLEY — The Grass Valley Fire Department is proud to announce the initiation of its new Advanced Life Support (ALS) program aimed at significantly enhancing the quality and effectiveness of emergency medical services provided to the community. This landmark initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring the highest standards of care and safety for the residents of Grass Valley/Nevada City and its surrounding areas.

The ALS program represents a substantial advancement in our emergency medical capabilities, allowing our highly trained paramedics to administer a broader range of life-saving interventions directly at the scene of medical emergencies. Equipped with advanced medical equipment and state-of-the-art techniques, our paramedics will now be able to deliver critical care interventions such as advanced airway management, cardiac monitoring, medication administration, and more.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Advanced Life Support program to our community,” said Mark Buttron, Fire Chief of the Grass Valley Fire Department. “This initiative is a testament to our dedication to providing the best possible emergency medical care to our residents. With ALS we can now offer an even higher level of care and support during critical moments when every second counts.”

The ALS program is the result of extensive planning, training, and collaboration with local healthcare providers, including Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. This partnership ensures a seamless continuum of care from the initial emergency response through to the medical facility, guaranteeing that patients receive the most appropriate and effective treatments throughout their entire medical journey.

In addition to the benefits to the community, the ALS program has provided an opportunity for professional growth within the Grass Valley Fire Department. The City has been awarded a grant to support the education and training of its firefighting team. This grant will enable the City to send five current fire department members to paramedic school, further enhancing the capabilities of our first responders and strengthening our emergency medical response. This rigorous training and certification to become ALS providers will expand their skill sets and allow them to make a more profound impact on patient outcomes.

The Grass Valley Fire Department is dedicated to the ongoing development of its emergency services and remains committed to the safety and well-being of its residents. With the introduction of the ALS program, the department further solidifies its position as a leader in emergency response and medical care in the region.