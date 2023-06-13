Grass Valley Fire Chief Mark Buttron and Gus

Grass Valley Fire Department would like to remind residents of the vegetation management requirements for properties within city limits. Year after year, California witnesses extremely devastating wildfires throughout the state. Fire agencies, both local and state, deploy resources to these fires in an attempt to minimize the destruction and contain them to the area of origin. Maintaining defensible space helps firefighters keep properties and lives safe from fire. Chief Mark Buttron (and Gus) want you and your property to be prepared for the upcoming peak fire season.

Prepare your Vegetation All flammable vegetation, refuse piles, and/or other combustible materials should be removed by May 1 of each year, and shall be maintained through October 31 or the end of fire season as declared by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) whichever comes first.

What is Flammable Vegetation? Includes dead tree needles or leaves, dry grasses of over 4” in height, tree limbs, bushes, trees less than 6” diameter, manzanita, dense berry thickets or other dry vegetation that constitutes a fire hazard.

What is Improved Property? Any property with a building or structure.

What do I need to do?

Required For All Improved Properties: Keep plants, trees, and shrubs free of dead or dying material, especially around structures. Keep vegetation under windows below 18”. Keep roofs free of leaves, tree needles, and branches. Keep any portion of a tree(s) 10’ from chimneys, stovepipes, and electrical service drops. Keep underneath decks, balconies, and stairs free of flammable vegetation, refuse piles, and combustible materials.

Improved Properties less than One Acre: All of the above actions, plus the entire property shall be mowed/cleared so that “flammable vegetation” is no higher than 4” above mineral soil.

Improved Properties One to Five Acres: All of the required actions, plus all plants, trees, or shrubs located 0′-30′ from a building and/or structure shall be free of dead or dying material. Additionally, a 30’ clearance area shall be measured from the property line or from the street line if there is no sidewalk.

Improved Properties Greater than Five Acres: All of the required actions, plus all plants, trees, or shrubs located 0′-30′ from a building and/or structure shall be free of dead or dying material. Additionally, a 100’ clearance area shall be measured from the property line or from the street line if there is no sidewalk.

Required For All Unimproved Properties: Keep entire property free of refuse piles, trees limbed 6′ from the ground, dying, dead, or diseased trees shall be removed.

Unimproved Properties less than One Acre: All of the required actions, plus the entire property shall be mowed/cleared so that “flammable vegetation” is no higher than 4” above mineral soil.

Unimproved Properties One to Five Acres: All of the required actions, plus a 30’ clearance area shall be measured from the property line or from the street line if there is no sidewalk.

Unimproved Properties Greater than Five Acres: All of the required actions, plus a 100’ clearance area shall be measured from the property line or from the street line if there is no sidewalk.

Note: All burning is banned within City Limits. All waste material shall be chipped and spread, or hauled offsite.

EQUIPMENT USE SAFETY

Are You doing the right thing, the wrong way?

Are you doing the right thing the wrong way -for example, trying to eliminate the fire hazards around your home and in the process starting a wildland fire?

Lawn mowers, weedeaters, chain saws, grinders, welders, tractors, and trimmers can all spark a wildland fire. Do your part, the right way, to keep your community fire safe.

Here’s how to do it the Right Way:

Do all yard maintenance that requires a gas or electrical motor before 10 a.m. Not in the heat of the day, or when the wind is blowing!

Lawn mowers are designed to mow lawns. Never use lawn mowers in dry vegetation.

Use a weed trimmer to cut down dry weeds and grass.

Remove rocks in the area before you begin operating any equipment. A rock hidden in grass or weeds is enough to start a fire when struck by a metal blade.

In wildland areas, spark arresters are required on all portable gasoline powered equipment including tractors, harvesters, chain saws, weedeaters, mowers, motorcycles, and All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs).

Keep the exhaust system, spark arresters and mower in proper working order and free of carbon buildup. Use the recommended grade of fuel and don’t top off.

Keep the engine free of oil and dust, and keep the mower free of flammable materials.

Have a round point shovel, and water-type fire extinguisher or water source ready to use.

Hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start fires

Keep a cell phone nearby and call 911 immediately in case of a fire.

Additional resources

For information to prepare for peak fire season, go to ReadyNevadaCounty where you can find resources to:

Have a plan

Know your zone

Sign up for notifications

Know your evac routes

Have a go bag ready

The Grass Valley Fire Department currently operates out of three stations and as of today has responded to 2,752 incidents since the beginning of 2023, with the majority being rescue or medical emergencies. Station No. 1 is located on Brighton Street, Station No. 2 is located on Sierra College Drive and Station No. 5 is located at 201 Providence Mine, Nevada City.