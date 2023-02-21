Join the conversation as a panel of expert guides discuss helpful resources and tips for completing the Tahoe Rim Trail (TRT) in day trips, overnights, large chunks at a time, in one swoop, or over the course of years. Each year, many trail enthusiasts attempt to complete the TRT in a variety of ways.

If you are planning to traverse the 174+ mile trek this upcoming season or in the future, this event is for you!

This event will be a panel of expert TRTA Guides with all the information you need on how to complete the Tahoe Rim Trail. All guides have traversed the Tahoe Rim Trail TRT in different capacities and amounts of time, bringing their unique experiences to the table. They’ll be ready to answer your questions and provide helpful tips and resources to make your TRT adventure planning and execution easier and more successful. Come learn what you need to know before you make your way around this trail like no other!

Come ask, listen, and learn at this Guide Panel Discussion that is free to the public. Pre-registration is required via the Tahoe Rim Trail Association’s website at the following link: https:1/tahoerimtrail.org/event/galena creek guide panel/ .

WHAT: Informative Q&A on How to Complete the Tahoe Rim Trail

WHEN: Saturday, March 4, 2- 3:30 PM

WHERE: Galena Creek Visitor Center: 18250 Mt Rose Highway, Reno, NV 89511

INFORMATION: tahoerimtrail.org or (775) 298-4485

For information about becoming a Tahoe Rim Trail member or volunteer, contact the Tahoe Rim Trail Association at info@tahoerimtrail.org or 775-298-4485, or visit the website at www.tahoerimtrail.org .

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association, founded in 1981, is a non-profit organization that works to inspire stewards and preserve the Tahoe Rim Trail system.