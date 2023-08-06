GRASS VALLEY, Calif. August 6, 2023 – It’s Fair Week! Andrew and Katie share pro tips to make the experience even better. Check out all the events, special contests, services, games and more available at the “Country Roots & Cowboy Boots” Nevada County Fair. Parents, check the activities geared specifically towards kids and scope out where you can relax too!

Go admire the auction items, discover squash mobile racing, the largest sunflower head, farmer’s rainbow eggs, the “Country Roots & Cowboy Boots” birdhouses, the artworks in the “I’m a Proud GrandParent” section or entries in the new “Family Tree” category.

Of course, there are many events in the arena, make sure to download those tickets before you get to the fair, or take a photo or printout with you.

Arena Events:

Wednesday, August 9

Tyler Rich Concert – 7 pm

$30 – $60 does not include Fair gate admission or parking. Arena gates open at 5:30pm.

Thursday, August 10

Bulls & Broncs Rodeo Featuring Muttin’ Busting – 7 pm

Presale $8 adult & child, ends August 8, 6:30pm

Regular $15 for adults, $8 for kids 12 and under. Does not include Fair gate admission or parking. Arena gates open at 5:30pm.

Friday, August 11

Monster Truck, Pro Rough Trucks, UTV Racing – 7 pm

$15 for adults, $8 for kids 12 and under

Does not include Fair gate admission or parking. Arena gates open at 5:30pm.

2023 Modified UTV Rules

Saturday, August 12

Monster Truck, Pro Rough Trucks, UTV Racing – 7 pm

$15 for adults, $8 for kids 12 and under

Does not include Fair gate admission or parking. Arena gates open at 5:30pm.

2023 Modified UTV Rules

Sunday, August 13

2-At-a-Time Stock Rough Truck Racing – 7 pm New for 2023!

$15 for adults, $8 for kids 12 and under

Does not include Fair gate admission or parking. Arena gates open at 6pm.

2023 Stock Rough Truck Rules

Please note that admission to the Fair is not included with an arena event purchase.

The Exhibits

The Ponderosa Hall will be full of quilts, and the Tall Pines Building is the center point for Fine Art displays. Are you a flower fan? The Floriculture exhibit is in the Evergreen Hall, pick up ideas for designs and be wowed by the cut flowers and potted plants of fellow Nevada County residents. If a wheelbarrow project is on your to-do list, come check out what’s possible.

Are animals your faves? Livestock, including rabbits, turkeys, swine, goats, lambs and more are awaiting in the pens. The livestock shows take place every day, from Pygmy Goat Showmanship and Junior Sheep on Wednesday morning through sunday’s main event the Junior Livestock Auction.

In the Northern Mines Building, food reigns supreme. Bagels, biscuits, bread, cobblers, cookies, confections, cheesecakes, cupcakes, layer cakes, sheet cakes, pies, pastries and that’s just the baked goods.

Preserved foods also take center stage, canned fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, pickles, relishes and sauces, preserves and conserves, marmalades, fruit syrup, dried fruits and spices, jerky, mustards, vinegars, barbecue sauces and rubs.

Are you hungry yet? New offerings on Treat Street are on the menu, providing fuel for exploring the grounds. Then continue the tour with woodworking furnishings. See how wool gets spun into fibers and the textiles, admire the baskets and woven items.

Carnival Rides

Carnival Ride Tickets will be available at the Fair. No casts, pregnant persons, nor intoxicated individuals allowed on rides. Children who measure under 36″ in height cannot ride any carnival rides and children who measure 36-48 inches tall can only ride a few select rides. All riders must have either a ride wristband or carnival coupons.

Setup is in full swing, check out this timelapse.

Special Contests and Activities

In the Special Events Tent

Country Fun Kid Games

Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday (noon-1 pm) and Friday (2 pm – 3 pm)

Join the fun! We will be playing Cowboy and Country themed games like Tumblin’ Tumbleweed, Snake in my Boot and Round ‘Em Up! So get ready to vie for fun prizes at the Tent!

Kids Make & Take: Cowboy Snacks

Wednesday and Thursday (1 pm – 2 pm) & Sunday (2:30 pm – 3:30 pm)

Create Cowboy snacks to nibble, we’ll be making: Chocolate Cowboy hats, Pony Cookies and Campfire Crackers.

Kids Make & Take: Country & Cowboy Crafts (sponsored by Ben Franklin)Wednesday and Thursday (2 pm – 3 pm) & Sunday (3:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Make One or Make Them All! Choose a Pool Noodle Horse, Paper Plate Cowboy Hat, make a Clothespin Cowboy or paint a Cowboy Boot. Join us at the Tent and embrace those Country Roots!

Shuck It! A Corn Husking Contest

Wednesday (3:30 pm – 4:30 pm)

If you love to shuck corn, this contest is for you. Think you got what it takes to be the fastest at husking an ear of corn clean? Join us… but know, there’s a twist… You have to remove the husk and the silk with your feet! Limited number of entrants allowed.

Frozen T-Shirt Challenge

Thursday (3 pm – 4:30 pm)

Be the first to fit into a frozen t-shirt. Shirts are doused with water, scrunched and frozen. The object is to thaw the t-shirt and successfully fit your head and arms into the shirt. The first person to do so in their age category will be the winner. Limited number of entrants allowed.

Squash Mobile Racing

Friday (Noon – 2 pm)

Attach wheels to a squash and watch it go. Bring a squash or use one of ours – create, decorate and get ready to race. No pre-registration required – just show up and have fun. Come join the fun!

Watermelon Eating Challenge (sponsored by Natural Selection)

Friday (3:30 pm – 4:30 pm)

Do you like watermelon? A lot? Join us for this returning contest. Be the first to finish your slice of melon, without using your hands and win! Embrace those ‘Country Roots’ and chomp on that melon! Prizes awarded for winners in each age category.

Live Art Showdown (sponsored by Ben Franklin)

Saturday (1:30 pm – 4:30 pm)

Artists of all ages will each create a painting in 20 minutes. The audience will then vote for their favorite. Great prizes awarded to our winners. AND, you can buy this instant art on site after the contest is complete. Advanced registration required via form:

Art Showdown Flyer

Art Showdown Entry Form

Hair for Good with The Hair Loft

Sunday, between 12 pm – 2 pm

Join us – and be a hero for kids with cancer and hair loss!

Register to make your hair do some good! Donate your ponytail (minimum 8″) OR go the extra mile and rock the shaved head!! Get your friends and family to support your efforts and raise money for St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a nonprofit focused on Childhood Cancer Research. All donated to be sent to Children with Hair Loss, a group who provides wigs for kids. Stylists from the Hair Loft in Grass Valley will on hand to assist with the hair donation process, as well as to cut and style your hair or shave your head for free! Pre-register before August 9th to shave your head and/or donate your hair and get free entrance into the Fair for the day of the event. Hair For Good | A St. Baldrick’s Event (stbaldricks.org)

“Minute to Win It”

Daily (4:30 pm – 5:30 pm)

Based on the always popular collection of challenges, come try to beat the clock. No entry forms or fees required. All ages welcome. Show up and get ready to play!

Ultimate Food Contests

Wednesday and Friday, 6:00 pm

Hand Pies of the World! Wednesday, 6:00 pm

Garden Fresh Salsa or Pico de Gallo, Friday, 6:00 pm

These food contests are a fun way to show off your skills and a favorite recipe! See page 34 in the Competition Handbook for details here.

Who Knows That Tune? – A Music Trivia Contest

Thursday, Saturday, Sunday starting at 6pm with a new round every ½ hour

Who doesn’t love music! Think you know your stuff? Come to the Tent and use your music know-how to win fun prizes. Each round will see teams receive a clue and then listen to a snippet of a song. Be the first to guess that tune and earn points – team with the most points wins the round and the prizes!

Bring your friends, bring your family and sign up your team to compete! Sign-ups start at 12 noon, space is limited. Teams must be between 2 and 6 individuals.

Karaoke

Every Night (8 – 11 pm); Sunday (8 – 10 pm)

Sing your heart out and show off your talent. Join fellow Fair goers for fun and entertaining rounds of karaoke. No pre-registration required; just come to the , sign up, and get ready to sing.

Services Available During the Fair

Fair Guide–Printed Fair Guides with maps and schedules are available at the gates, and at locations around town.

No Pets–Pets are not allowed on the grounds during the Nevada County Fair, except for service dogs or canines entered in Fair competitions.

ATM–ATM machines are located near Gate 1 at Main Street Center, Sugar Pine Lodge near the Pine Tree Stage, and outside Foundation Station.

Guest Services–(Lost Children, Information, Lost and Found, Wheelchairs, and Strollers) The information booth and lost and found services are located at Gate 1, inside the Main Street Center lobby. Also located at Gate 1 are lost children services and wheelchair and stroller rentals.

First Aid–The First Aid Station is located in the Log Cabin at the arena end of Treat Street. Professional medical personnel are on the grounds during operating hours of the Fair.

Security–Twenty-four hour security is provided throughout the Fairgrounds during the Fair by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Employees wearing red shirts are equipped with radios and can contact the head of security or First Aid immediately.

Rock ‘n Relax Lounge–The Rock ‘n Relax Lounge provides moms with a cool, quiet room to feed and change their babies. Located in Ponderosa Hall, it is open every day from 10 am to 8 pm.

Diaper Changing Stations: Available in the men’s and women’s restrooms across from the KNCO Gazebo.

Charging Stations–Phone charging stations are available next to Guest Services at Gate 1, and next to the Pine Tree Stage near Treat Street.

Outside Food and Water–Water and outside food are allowed to be brought on the grounds; however, glass bottles, aluminum cans and bottles, and ice chests are prohibited. Small lawn chairs are allowed.

Prohibited Items–Items never allowed inside the Fair include guns, knives, metal objects with sharp surfaces that could be used as weapons, the wearing of gang colors in any manner, alcohol, glass containers, pets, roller skates, bicycles, skateboards, and scooters.

Smoke Free Event–The Nevada County Fairgrounds does not allow smoking or vaping during the Fair on the Fairgrounds, except in designated outdoor areas. Those who desire to smoke or use a vaping device must visit one of the four designated smoking areas within the Fairgrounds.

Fair Programs–Programs listing all Fair events and maps are available at the gates while supply lasts.

Pets–Except for service dogs, no dogs or other pets are allowed on the grounds during the Fair. Pets providing emotional support, well-being, comfort or companionship are not recognized as service animals under ADA regulations and are not permitted.

Transportation to the Fair

During Fair time, take advantage of our free parking and shuttle buses from Nevada Union High School (39.24011, -121.0570) (map). The buses will take you and your family to and from the Fairgrounds – free of charge! The free shuttle bus runs every half-hour from Nevada Union High School to the Fairgrounds. Shuttle service begins at 8:30 am. The last bus leaves the Fairgrounds at 11:30 pm.

Or

Nevada County Connects will provide a Grass Valley shuttle bus to and from the Nevada County Fair during the days of August 9-13, 2023, with free fares system wide. The direct-to-Fair bus will be available in Grass Valley and will depart from Church and Neal Streets (in front of Tri-Counties Bank) starting at 10:30 am on Wednesday and at 9:30 am on Thursday through Sunday. The bus runs every 30 minutes with additional stops at the Pine Creek and Target shopping centers and the Tinloy Transit Center. The last departure from the Fairgrounds leaves at 11:00 pm. Call 477-0103, extension 0, for schedules, pick-up points or trip planning. Additional information is available at mynevadacounty.com

Hours of the Fair

Wednesday through Sunday—10 am to 11 pm

Exhibit buildings 10 am—10 pm Carnival open 11 am—11 pm

Worship Services: 9 – 10 am on Sunday in the Special Events Tent