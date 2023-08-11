Experience the magic of the fall season at Ananda Village’s new Harvest Festival in October.

Get ready for a harvest celebration like no other! Ananda Village, known for its popular spring tulip garden, is thrilled to invite you and your family to an October extravaganza filled with lots of fun and festivities.

From an organic pumpkin patch and corn maze to delightful games, hay bale structures, live music, tasty treats, and so much more, this is an event you won’t want to miss!

The festival will run Oct. 14-31 from 10am-4pm Monday to Saturday and 12:30pm-4pm Sunday.

Families can select organic pumpkins from the pumpkin patch while the kids play in the challenging corn maze and on the hay bale structures. Caramel apples, apple cider, farm produce, and organic food and meals will also be available for purchase.

The entertainment ramps up during the Special Event Saturday (Oct. 21, 10am-6pm), with the addition of live music, a blacksmith demonstration, apple cider pressing, local artisans selling jewelry, pottery, flower essences, meditation benches and more, and a chance to visit the village’s adorable goats. Children will be enthralled by the array of activities and games designed just for them.

Those eager to enjoy the delicious flavors of the harvest season in a unique and unforgettable setting won’t want to miss the Oct. 21 Farm-to-Table Dinner at the Expanding Light Retreat (separate ticket, 6:30pm).

Daily entry is free. Admission to the Special-Event Saturday, Oct. 21, is $5 for adults and $3 for children aged 3-12 (under 3 free). For tickets and more information, go to https://www.anandavillage.org/ananda-harvest-festival/.

Special Event Saturday Oct 21 (tickets) will include:

-Visit the Goat Farm

-Blacksmith Demonstration

-Apple Cider Pressing

-Craft Vendors

-Live music from our Fiddle Group

-Harvest themed games

-Plus more (see Daily Activities below)

-Special Farm-to-Table Dinner (additional ticket) at 6:30pm

Daily Activities:

-Corn Maze

-Pumpkin Patch

-Hay Bale Structures

-Farm Produce

-Country Market & Deli

Ananda is a 50-year-old spiritual cooperative community in the tradition of Paramhansa Yogananda.