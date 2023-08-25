Grass Valley, CA — The InConcert Sierra Orchestra, led by Conductor and Artistic Director Ken Hardin, is thrilled to extend an invitation to music enthusiasts of all ages for an exceptional afternoon of music on Sunday, September 17. The doors are open wide to welcome you into a world of mesmerizing melodies and outstanding artistry.

Guided by the adept hand of conductor Ken Hardin, InConcert Sierra Orchestra, comprised of local and regional professional musicians, promises a musical voyage encompassing a selection of enduring classics and contemporary jewels.

Prepare to be entranced by a meticulously curated program, featuring Finzi’s “Eclogue for Pianoforte and String Orchestra,” Rossini’s “Overture: Il Signor Bruschino,” and “Salut d’Amour” by Edward Elgar, and Mozart’s “Symphony #40 in G Minor, K.550.”

A highlight of the afternoon’s program will be the premiere of “Sierra Rhapsody,” composed by local composer Alexis Alrich, and showcasing local pianist Lynn Schugren.

“I’m thrilled that Alexis chose InConcert Sierra for the debut of her new orchestral and piano composition. Our community’s deep appreciation for the natural world and its intersections with the vibrant local arts scene is something I’m incredibly proud of,” said Hardin.

This marks the opening concert of InConcert Sierra’s 2023-24 Third Sunday Concert Series, featuring performances on the third Sunday of each month, culminating in May. October’s featured artists will be Seraph Brass, an energetic ensemble of America’s preeminent female brass musicians, winners of the 2019 American Prize in Chamber Music. A comprehensive list of upcoming events, artists, and season pass discounts can be found on our website: www.inconcertsierra.org.

The orchestral concert serves as an annual fundraising event for InConcert Sierra, a nonprofit arts organization established in Grass Valley in 1946. Chair/musician sponsorships are available. There will be a reception following the concert to meet the artists.

The venue for the concert is located at 12889 Osborne Hill Road (the Seventh-day Adventist Church) in Grass Valley. For additional information, please visit www.inconcertsierra.org or contact us at 530-273-3990.