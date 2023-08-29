Grass Valley – Did you know that the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has See’s Candy available for purchase throughout the year?

What makes this treat even sweeter? Every purchase of See’s Candy from the hospital’s gift shop directly contributes to supporting patient care initiatives. The proceeds generated from the sales will go directly towards enhancing the quality of care and comfort provided to patients at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

“We are delighted to offer See’s Candy to our community, not only as a delightful treat but also as a means to rally support for our patients,” said Cathy Corliss, Auxiliary Member at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. “By indulging in these scrumptious chocolates, you are joining hands with us in our mission to provide compassionate care and make a meaningful impact on the lives of those we serve.”

The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Gift Shop, the exclusive retailer of See’s Candy on the hospital campus, operates on weekdays from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM. This convenient availability ensures that visitors, patients, and staff can satisfy their sweet cravings while simultaneously contributing to the betterment of patient care services.

Whether you’re looking to brighten someone’s day with a thoughtful gift or simply craving a taste of luxury, the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Gift Shop invites you to stop by, explore the assortment of See’s Candy, and support patient care with every purchase.

Join us in spreading the word about this delightful opportunity to enjoy the sweetness of See’s Candy while making a difference in the lives of those in need of care. Together, we can turn every bite into a gesture of compassion.

