EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has selected Jeff Horn to serve as the new Mother Lode Field Manager in El Dorado Hills. His career in public service and natural resources has spanned more than 30 years, and he now embraces the challenge of overseeing management of more than 230,000 acres of public land spanning across ten counties in central California.

“The Mother Lode Field Office manages some of the most spectacular public lands in the country, and I am really excited to take on this new role,” said Jeff Horn. “It is a great honor to be able to work with the communities of central California, our partners and the visitors to ensure these special places are available for the use and enjoyment of current and future generations.”

Jeff Horn

A native of California, Horn began his career in the BLM as a park ranger and river patrol ranger in the Mother Lode Field Office. He later accepted a position as an outdoor recreation planner where he has spent his career managing and expanding recreational opportunities throughout the Sierra Foothills region. Before joining the agency, Horn worked as a whitewater river guide throughout the western United States and other countries and in the ski industry during the winter months.

As field manager, Horn will oversee management of public lands, such as the Cosumnes River Preserve, Pine Hill Preserve, Red Hills Area of Critical environmental Concern, the North Fork American and Merced Wild & Scenic Rivers, as well as highly visited recreation areas along the South Fork American River, South Yuba River and the Mokelumne River.

“We are fortunate to have Jeff’s experience, wisdom and collaborative leadership style as part of the BLM California,” says BLM Central California District Manager Chris Heppe. “His extensive knowledge of river management, natural resources and community partnerships in central California will benefit BLM’s multiple-use mission in the Mother Lode Field Office.”

Horn grew up in Palos Verdes, California; however, he has been a resident of the Sacramento region for more than 30 years and studied forestry at Sierra College. When Jeff is not busy managing public lands, he can be found fly fishing, restoring old Volkswagen busses, breeding exotic reptiles and gardening with his wife Pam. Horn succeeds Elizabeth Meyer-Shields who accepted a position at the BLM California State Office in December 2022.