Rocklin, CA — The Grass Valley and Nevada City Manager’s Offices are hosting two Town Hall meetings in partnership with Pioneer Community Energy on March 6, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Grass Valley City Council chambers and on March 7, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm in the Nevada City Council chambers.

During these meetings, Pioneer Community Energy will present its plan to serve Grass Valley and Nevada City with competitive electricity rates, reliable service and a choice in energy options — including offering our region’s only 100% renewable energy option.

Want to learn more about Pioneer? We believe our customers deserve clear information. Please join us to ask questions and learn more about Pioneer. In 2024, Pioneer will become the electricity provider for residents and businesses in Grass Valley and Nevada City. We look forward to answering your questions.

Attend in person or online (TBA) through our events page. See the links below.

Grass Valley

Nevada City

If you cannot attend but would like to learn more and stay current on the process or sign up for updates, please visit our expansion page here.

Pioneer is a community-owned, not-for-profit agency serving unincorporated Placer and El Dorado counties and the incorporated areas of Auburn, Colfax, Lincoln, Placerville, Rocklin and Loomis. Pioneer is a local provider of electricity serving over 150,000 residential and commercial accounts — powering the communities we serve with competitive rates, reliable service and a choice in energy options. To date, Pioneer has saved customers over $40 million. To learn more, visit pioneercommunityenergy.org.