Residents and business owners will soon have an opportunity to learn more about Pioneer Community Energy, the not-for-profit electricity provider that will begin supplying power to their communities in 2024.

The City Manager’s offices of Nevada City and Grass Valley are hosting two Town Hall meetings in partnership with Pioneer Community Energy to provide information and answer questions. In Grass Valley, the meeting will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the City Council chambers, located at 125 E Main Street. In Nevada City, the meeting will take place July 18, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm in the City Council chambers, located at 317 Broad Street.

During these meetings, Pioneer Community Energy will present its plan to serve Grass Valley and Nevada City with competitive electricity rates, reliable service, and a choice in energy options, which include the region’s only 100% renewable energy option.

“Pioneer is steadfast in our commitment to keeping electricity generation costs competitive for our communities,” said Alice Dowdin Calvillo, Chair of Pioneer’s Board of Directors and Mayor of Auburn. “We are proud to begin serving Nevada City and Grass Valley in 2024, and we believe our customers deserve clear information. We appreciate this opportunity to partner with the cities of Grass Valley and Nevada City in providing a forum for families, residents, and businesses to ask questions and become familiar with the choices that Pioneer Community Energy has to offer.”

Interested parties also can attend the Town Hall meetings via Zoom.

Access the link for the Grass Valley Town Hall meeting here.

Access the link for the Nevada City Town Hall meeting here.

For additional information about the Town Hall meetings, contact Community Outreach Manager Gina Stassi-Vanacore at 916-818-2564 or visit PioneerCommunityEnergy.org/Expansion.