Keith Greeninger and Laurie Lewis to perform at The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present two full sets with remarkable singer-songwriters Keith Greeninger and Laurie Lewis in the Marisa Funk Theater on April 27, 2023.

What Keith Greeninger brings to music, and life for that matter, is authenticity, and as a result, there are no barriers between Keith, his music, and his audience. This bond stems from Keith’s underlying philosophy that music is first and foremost a gift and a medicine to take part in together. As a singer-songwriter, Keith paints intricate portraits of the human condition with powerful melodic images, deep engaging guitar rhythms, and husky, heart-wrenching vocals. His masterfully crafted tunes and powerful presence have earned him the top songwriting awards at the prestigious Telluride Bluegrass Festival, The Kerrville Folk Festival, and The Napa Valley Folk Festival.

Keith’s first solo album, Wind River Crossing, came forth in 1997 and included musical contributions by well-known artists like Flaco Jimenez, Peter Michael Escovido, and Martin Simpson. Wind River Crossing earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike for its stunning artistry and soul, containing rich, fearless, and compelling examples of classic songwriting, presented with deep conviction and humanity. Keith’s fourth release 2020’s Human Citizen, emerges as a voice of welcome sanity above the challenges of the times we find ourselves in. Without dividing or preaching, Greeninger’s writing on this collection of songs has a way of highlighting and embracing our better selves and our shared humanity. Drawing respectfully from his influential 1970s musical upbringing he embraces the elements of Folk, Rock, Soul, and Gil Scott Heron-type jazz influences by introducing horns and flute on a number of the album’s tracks. With nothing more than a guitar in hand and a song with a story to tell, Keith authentically and completely captivates his audiences; a rare performer for whom people lean forward in their seats, absorbing every note and every word.

For nearly four decades, fiddler, guitarist, singer, songwriter, and bluegrass legend, Laurie Lewis has gathered fans and honors for her powerful and emotive voice and her versatile, dynamic songwriting. She is an inspiration and a ground-breaker, penetrating barriers between genres, geography, and gender. Laurie is a sought-after recording producer and an equally skilled teacher and mentor.

Although she has played roots music since her teenage years and performed in various bands from her early 20s, it wasn’t until she was 36 that Laurie decided to venture out on her own. Her solo recording, Restless Rambling Heart, introduced the national music audience to Laurie’s talents and versatility. Since that time, Laurie has twice been named Female Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association, and won Song of the Year for her rendition of the now-standard “Who Will Watch the Home Place?”. She has collaborated on numerous other award-winning recordings, and since her debut in 1986, Laurie has recorded over 20 albums. Laurie’s newest album, …and Laurie Lewis released March 27, 2020, features intimate duets—among others—with Molly Tuttle, Mike Marshall, Nina Gerber, Tom Rozum, Tatiana Hargreaves, and Todd Phillips.

While steeped in the bluegrass tradition, Laurie’s songwriting demonstrates her ability to surpass the limitations of that genre. Her works reflect her wide range of influences: from old time and country to Tin Pan Alley, jazz standards, and early rock ‘n roll. Her songs have been recorded by Kathy Mattea, Patsy Montana, and the First Ladies of Bluegrass, led by Missy Raines, among others. She’s been a founding member of the Good Ol’ Persons and the Grant Street String Band, twice been voted IBMA’s Female Vocalist of the Year, and her latest album with her band The Right Hands, The Hazel and Alice Sessions, was nominated for the Best Bluegrass Recording Grammy in 2017. Laurie has shown us, time and again, how to thrive in a constantly changing musical environment – without ever sacrificing her art.

This is a rare opportunity to see two acclaimed artists in one night, Keith Greeninger and Laurie Lewis, on April 27, 2023. Their performances are part of the New Songs Fest: three days of songwriting workshops and evening concerts at The Center for the Arts. Learn more at https://thecenterforthearts.org/new-songs-fest-2023/.

WHAT: Keith Greeninger and Laurie Lewis

WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945

WHEN: Thursday, March 27, 2023 | Doors 7:00 pm, Show 8:00 pm

TICKETS: $40 | thecenterforthearts.org

WEBSITE & INFO: https://sforce.co/3h9HQ0g or (530) 274-8384

