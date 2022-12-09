Nevada City, CA – Have you considered a career with Nevada County? The County is one of our area’s largest employers, with approximately 800 employees covering a full range of services and positions, from accountants to wastewater treatment system operators.

If you’re interested in learning about the career and internship opportunities Nevada County has to offer, mark your calendar for Nevada County Human Resources’ Job and Internship Workshop.

Who: Interested interns and job applicants. Kids are welcome!

What: Nevada County Job and Internship Workshop

When: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 3:00-4:30PM

Where: Madelyn Helling Library Technology Room at 980 Helling Way in Nevada City

Human Resources staff will walk you through how to apply for internships and jobs, share current employment opportunities, answer your questions, and can help you navigate the process during the Workshop.

Have children ages three and up? Bring them along! Human Resources has partnered with the Madelyn Helling Library to concurrently hold a Children’s story time, sing-along, and play program.

Find current employment opportunities at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/Careers and Nevada County’s award-winning internship program and opportunities at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/Internships.