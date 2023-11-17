NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. November 16th, 2023 – “Signs of Our Time: Sculptures & Poems by Richard Gill” is now on view at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. The installation features six of Richard Gill’s intricately crafted copper sculptures paired with seven thought-provoking poems.

Richard Gill, celebrated for his innovative approach to art and social commentary, presented “Signs of our Time” as an evocative exploration of the human condition and the challenges facing our world today. Gill harnessed the enduring beauty and versatility of copper to create these striking sculptures, each one an artistic representation of a critical aspect of modern society, including war, homelessness, truth, and more.

Richard Gill, who passed away peacefully earlier this year at the age of 94, was a longtime member of the Nevada County community. Well known for his “Medicine Man” shows at the narrow-gauge rail line, Richard loved the arts and performing for people of all ages. Richard also loved history, especially the old west, and imagery invoking this by-gone era runs through much of his art.

“We are honored to host Richard Gill’s ‘Signs of our Time’ at the Nevada County Library,” said Nick Wilczek, Library Director. “This stunning installation not only showcases the incredible talent of a local artist but also invites the community to engage with complex issues facing our world through the power of art and poetry.”

The “Signs of our Time” exhibition is currently on display at the Madelyn Helling Library during the library’s open hours Monday through Saturday. Library patrons are encouraged to explore the installation and reflect on the thought-provoking sculptures and poems. Visitors to the exhibit can also pick up a copy of Richard’s “Signs of our Time” poems in zine format. For library location and hours visit nevadacountyca.gov/library or call 530-265-7050.

The Nevada County Library would like to thank Richard Gill’s family and local community partner, Dan Scanlan, for arranging the exhibit and allowing these incredible sculptures to be on view to the public.