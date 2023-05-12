A magnitude 5.5 earthquake at 4:19 pm on May 11, 2023, centered on Lake Almanor, was widely felt in the Foothills. No injuries or fatalities have been reported at this time.

A series of aftershocks ranging from 0.7 to 2.8 in magnitude have been recorded in the immediate area

Location with respect to nearby cities:

3.5 km (2.2 mi) SW of East Shore, California

44.7 km (27.7 mi) WSW of Susanville, California

60.1 km (37.3 mi) NE of Magalia, California

67.0 km (41.5 mi) NE of Paradise, California

164.0 km (101.7 mi) NW of Carson City, Nevada [source: USGS]

A ShakeAlert Message was issued, and a No Tsunami alert was issued. NWS Tsunami Alerts clarified: Why do we send a message for a quake near Reno? We’ve trained people to move up and away from the coast after long strong shaking. This info message acknowledges that a) yes, you felt a quake and b) there is NO danger.

If you felt the quake, please report it to the USGS Did You Feel it website: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/nc73886731/dyfi

USGS Aftershock Forecast: What we think will happen next

According to our forecast, there is a 6% chance of one or more aftershocks that are larger than magnitude 5, which can be damaging, within the next week. There will likely be smaller aftershocks within the next week, with up to 32 magnitude 3 or higher aftershocks. Magnitude 3 and higher aftershocks are large enough to be felt nearby. The number of aftershocks will decrease over time, but a large aftershock can temporarily increase the number of aftershocks.

This forecast applies to the area where the earthquake and aftershocks are already occurring.